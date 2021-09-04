Advisors' Inner Circle Fund Buys Match Group Inc, Sells IHS Markit

Added Positions: MTCH, SNAP, NFLX,

Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund Current Portfolio ) buys Match Group Inc, sells IHS Markit during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund. As of 2021Q2, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund owns 23 stocks with a total value of $31.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Snap Inc (SNAP) - 29,545,652 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.71% Visa Inc (V) - 8,405,354 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 9,596,808 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.22% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 6,384,785 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 3,276,933 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 58.98%. The purchase prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27. The stock is now traded at around $148.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 7,307,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund reduced to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 39.18%. The sale prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85. The stock is now traded at around $122.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Advisors' Inner Circle Fund still held 2,058,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.