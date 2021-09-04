Advisors' Inner Circle Fund Buys Match Group Inc, Sells IHS Markit

For the details of EDGEWOOD GROWTH FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/edgewood+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of EDGEWOOD GROWTH FUND
- Snap Inc (SNAP) - 29,545,652 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.71%
- Visa Inc (V) - 8,405,354 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 9,596,808 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.22%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 6,384,785 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
- Intuit Inc (INTU) - 3,276,933 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 58.98%. The purchase prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27. The stock is now traded at around $148.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 7,307,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund reduced to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 39.18%. The sale prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85. The stock is now traded at around $122.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Advisors' Inner Circle Fund still held 2,058,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.
