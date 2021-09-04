Champlain MidCap Fund Buys Steris PLC, Anaplan Inc, Asana Inc, Sells Proofpoint Inc, , Campbell Soup Co

New Purchases: STE, PLAN, CSGP, GGG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Steris PLC, Anaplan Inc, Asana Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, sells Proofpoint Inc, , Campbell Soup Co, Envista Holdings Corp, Tractor Supply Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Champlain MidCap Fund. As of 2021Q2, Champlain MidCap Fund owns 64 stocks with a total value of $6.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Asana Inc (ASAN) - 3,300,000 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.74% AMETEK Inc (AME) - 1,500,000 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69% Fortive Corp (FTV) - 2,830,000 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98% Workday Inc (WDAY) - 755,000 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.72% Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) - 865,000 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37%

Champlain MidCap Fund initiated holding in Steris PLC. The purchase prices were between $188.43 and $216.47, with an estimated average price of $200.9. The stock is now traded at around $217.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 516,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Champlain MidCap Fund initiated holding in Anaplan Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.07 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $55.55. The stock is now traded at around $67.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,255,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Champlain MidCap Fund initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.08 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $86.36. The stock is now traded at around $87.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Champlain MidCap Fund initiated holding in Graco Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $78.6, with an estimated average price of $75.02. The stock is now traded at around $78.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 243,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Champlain MidCap Fund added to a holding in Asana Inc by 31.74%. The purchase prices were between $28.15 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $93.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 3,300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Champlain MidCap Fund added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 31.49%. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $453.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 395,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Champlain MidCap Fund added to a holding in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc by 105.88%. The purchase prices were between $32.46 and $45, with an estimated average price of $38.62. The stock is now traded at around $58.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,750,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Champlain MidCap Fund added to a holding in Leslies Inc by 94.94%. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $31.25, with an estimated average price of $27.36. The stock is now traded at around $24.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 2,640,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Champlain MidCap Fund added to a holding in Clorox Co by 37.86%. The purchase prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75. The stock is now traded at around $169.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 710,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Champlain MidCap Fund added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 63.84%. The purchase prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19. The stock is now traded at around $88.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 960,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Champlain MidCap Fund sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38.

Champlain MidCap Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $79.84 and $89.66, with an estimated average price of $84.55.

Champlain MidCap Fund sold out a holding in Campbell Soup Co. The sale prices were between $45.2 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $48.22.

Champlain MidCap Fund sold out a holding in Envista Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $40.8 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $43.3.

Champlain MidCap Fund sold out a holding in Treehouse Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $44.52 and $53.5, with an estimated average price of $49.43.

Champlain MidCap Fund reduced to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 21.43%. The sale prices were between $171.28 and $195.7, with an estimated average price of $183.05. The stock is now traded at around $198.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Champlain MidCap Fund still held 610,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Champlain MidCap Fund reduced to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 26.65%. The sale prices were between $302.26 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $327.7. The stock is now traded at around $382.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Champlain MidCap Fund still held 245,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Champlain MidCap Fund reduced to a holding in Bio-Techne Corp by 22.03%. The sale prices were between $381.93 and $450.26, with an estimated average price of $419.83. The stock is now traded at around $513.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Champlain MidCap Fund still held 230,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Champlain MidCap Fund reduced to a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc by 34.48%. The sale prices were between $281.78 and $363.2, with an estimated average price of $329.23. The stock is now traded at around $464.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Champlain MidCap Fund still held 95,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.