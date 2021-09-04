Logo
Champlain MidCap Fund Buys Steris PLC, Anaplan Inc, Asana Inc, Sells Proofpoint Inc, , Campbell Soup Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Champlain MidCap Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Steris PLC, Anaplan Inc, Asana Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, sells Proofpoint Inc, , Campbell Soup Co, Envista Holdings Corp, Tractor Supply Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Champlain MidCap Fund. As of 2021Q2, Champlain MidCap Fund owns 64 stocks with a total value of $6.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Champlain MidCap Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/champlain+midcap+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Champlain MidCap Fund
  1. Asana Inc (ASAN) - 3,300,000 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.74%
  2. AMETEK Inc (AME) - 1,500,000 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69%
  3. Fortive Corp (FTV) - 2,830,000 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98%
  4. Workday Inc (WDAY) - 755,000 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.72%
  5. Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) - 865,000 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37%
New Purchase: Steris PLC (STE)

Champlain MidCap Fund initiated holding in Steris PLC. The purchase prices were between $188.43 and $216.47, with an estimated average price of $200.9. The stock is now traded at around $217.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 516,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)

Champlain MidCap Fund initiated holding in Anaplan Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.07 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $55.55. The stock is now traded at around $67.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,255,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Champlain MidCap Fund initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.08 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $86.36. The stock is now traded at around $87.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Graco Inc (GGG)

Champlain MidCap Fund initiated holding in Graco Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $78.6, with an estimated average price of $75.02. The stock is now traded at around $78.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 243,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Asana Inc (ASAN)

Champlain MidCap Fund added to a holding in Asana Inc by 31.74%. The purchase prices were between $28.15 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $93.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 3,300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Champlain MidCap Fund added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 31.49%. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $453.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 395,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI)

Champlain MidCap Fund added to a holding in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc by 105.88%. The purchase prices were between $32.46 and $45, with an estimated average price of $38.62. The stock is now traded at around $58.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,750,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Leslies Inc (LESL)

Champlain MidCap Fund added to a holding in Leslies Inc by 94.94%. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $31.25, with an estimated average price of $27.36. The stock is now traded at around $24.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 2,640,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Clorox Co (CLX)

Champlain MidCap Fund added to a holding in Clorox Co by 37.86%. The purchase prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75. The stock is now traded at around $169.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 710,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)

Champlain MidCap Fund added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 63.84%. The purchase prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19. The stock is now traded at around $88.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 960,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Champlain MidCap Fund sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38.

Sold Out: (CMD)

Champlain MidCap Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $79.84 and $89.66, with an estimated average price of $84.55.

Sold Out: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)

Champlain MidCap Fund sold out a holding in Campbell Soup Co. The sale prices were between $45.2 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $48.22.

Sold Out: Envista Holdings Corp (NVST)

Champlain MidCap Fund sold out a holding in Envista Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $40.8 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $43.3.

Sold Out: Treehouse Foods Inc (THS)

Champlain MidCap Fund sold out a holding in Treehouse Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $44.52 and $53.5, with an estimated average price of $49.43.

Reduced: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)

Champlain MidCap Fund reduced to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 21.43%. The sale prices were between $171.28 and $195.7, with an estimated average price of $183.05. The stock is now traded at around $198.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Champlain MidCap Fund still held 610,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Champlain MidCap Fund reduced to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 26.65%. The sale prices were between $302.26 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $327.7. The stock is now traded at around $382.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Champlain MidCap Fund still held 245,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)

Champlain MidCap Fund reduced to a holding in Bio-Techne Corp by 22.03%. The sale prices were between $381.93 and $450.26, with an estimated average price of $419.83. The stock is now traded at around $513.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Champlain MidCap Fund still held 230,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)

Champlain MidCap Fund reduced to a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc by 34.48%. The sale prices were between $281.78 and $363.2, with an estimated average price of $329.23. The stock is now traded at around $464.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Champlain MidCap Fund still held 95,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.



