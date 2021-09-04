Hancock Horizon Burkenroad Small Cap Fund Buys Earthstone Energy Inc, Waitr Holdings Inc, OPKO Health Inc, Sells Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, Digital Turbine Inc, Lamar Advertising Co

New Purchases: ESTE, WTRH, OPK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Earthstone Energy Inc, Waitr Holdings Inc, OPKO Health Inc, sells Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, Digital Turbine Inc, Lamar Advertising Co, , United Community Banks Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hancock Horizon Burkenroad Small Cap Fund. As of 2021Q2, Hancock Horizon Burkenroad Small Cap Fund owns 75 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Pool Corp (POOL) - 6,500 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.75% Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) - 36,000 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25% Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) - 172,000 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.1% Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) - 36,000 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.2% MasTec Inc (MTZ) - 23,000 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.54%

Hancock Horizon Burkenroad Small Cap Fund initiated holding in Earthstone Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.6 and $11.77, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $8.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 77,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hancock Horizon Burkenroad Small Cap Fund initiated holding in Waitr Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.78 and $2.93, with an estimated average price of $2.28. The stock is now traded at around $1.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 376,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hancock Horizon Burkenroad Small Cap Fund initiated holding in OPKO Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.33 and $4.55, with an estimated average price of $3.93. The stock is now traded at around $3.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 156,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hancock Horizon Burkenroad Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $60.48 and $73.34, with an estimated average price of $65.24.

Hancock Horizon Burkenroad Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $31.74 and $37.03, with an estimated average price of $36.25.

Hancock Horizon Burkenroad Small Cap Fund reduced to a holding in Digital Turbine Inc by 25%. The sale prices were between $56.77 and $88.67, with an estimated average price of $71.58. The stock is now traded at around $63.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Hancock Horizon Burkenroad Small Cap Fund still held 36,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hancock Horizon Burkenroad Small Cap Fund reduced to a holding in Lamar Advertising Co by 30.77%. The sale prices were between $93.92 and $107.32, with an estimated average price of $101.53. The stock is now traded at around $115.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Hancock Horizon Burkenroad Small Cap Fund still held 18,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.