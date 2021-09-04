Hancock Horizon Burkenroad Small Cap Fund Buys Earthstone Energy Inc, Waitr Holdings Inc, OPKO Health Inc, Sells Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, Digital Turbine Inc, Lamar Advertising Co

- New Purchases: ESTE, WTRH, OPK,
- Reduced Positions: APPS, LAMR, UCBI, BLD, POOL, ALG, COOP, MGY, GTN, RGEN, CDLX, SFBS, FIX, ESI, IBOC, MTZ, ITGR, EXP, AMED, AROC, FDP, AN, JBL, PRI, SNV, BE, RUTH, AMSF, TMHC, DOOR, COG, USPH, NXRT, NSP, DEA, MWA, EHC, DIOD, YETI, DRNA, RCII,
- Sold Out: ARNA, LMNX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Hancock Horizon Burkenroad Small Cap Fund
- Pool Corp (POOL) - 6,500 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.75%
- Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) - 36,000 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25%
- Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) - 172,000 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.1%
- Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) - 36,000 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.2%
- MasTec Inc (MTZ) - 23,000 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.54%
Hancock Horizon Burkenroad Small Cap Fund initiated holding in Earthstone Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.6 and $11.77, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $8.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 77,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Waitr Holdings Inc (WTRH)
Hancock Horizon Burkenroad Small Cap Fund initiated holding in Waitr Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.78 and $2.93, with an estimated average price of $2.28. The stock is now traded at around $1.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 376,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: OPKO Health Inc (OPK)
Hancock Horizon Burkenroad Small Cap Fund initiated holding in OPKO Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.33 and $4.55, with an estimated average price of $3.93. The stock is now traded at around $3.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 156,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA)
Hancock Horizon Burkenroad Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $60.48 and $73.34, with an estimated average price of $65.24.Sold Out: (LMNX)
Hancock Horizon Burkenroad Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $31.74 and $37.03, with an estimated average price of $36.25.Reduced: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)
Hancock Horizon Burkenroad Small Cap Fund reduced to a holding in Digital Turbine Inc by 25%. The sale prices were between $56.77 and $88.67, with an estimated average price of $71.58. The stock is now traded at around $63.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Hancock Horizon Burkenroad Small Cap Fund still held 36,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)
Hancock Horizon Burkenroad Small Cap Fund reduced to a holding in Lamar Advertising Co by 30.77%. The sale prices were between $93.92 and $107.32, with an estimated average price of $101.53. The stock is now traded at around $115.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Hancock Horizon Burkenroad Small Cap Fund still held 18,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.
