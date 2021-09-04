Logo
Hancock Horizon Burkenroad Small Cap Fund Buys Earthstone Energy Inc, Waitr Holdings Inc, OPKO Health Inc, Sells Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, Digital Turbine Inc, Lamar Advertising Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Hancock Horizon Burkenroad Small Cap Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Earthstone Energy Inc, Waitr Holdings Inc, OPKO Health Inc, sells Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, Digital Turbine Inc, Lamar Advertising Co, , United Community Banks Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hancock Horizon Burkenroad Small Cap Fund. As of 2021Q2, Hancock Horizon Burkenroad Small Cap Fund owns 75 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hancock Horizon Burkenroad Small Cap Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hancock+horizon+burkenroad+small+cap+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hancock Horizon Burkenroad Small Cap Fund
  1. Pool Corp (POOL) - 6,500 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.75%
  2. Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) - 36,000 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25%
  3. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) - 172,000 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.1%
  4. Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) - 36,000 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.2%
  5. MasTec Inc (MTZ) - 23,000 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.54%
New Purchase: Earthstone Energy Inc (ESTE)

Hancock Horizon Burkenroad Small Cap Fund initiated holding in Earthstone Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.6 and $11.77, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $8.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 77,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Waitr Holdings Inc (WTRH)

Hancock Horizon Burkenroad Small Cap Fund initiated holding in Waitr Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.78 and $2.93, with an estimated average price of $2.28. The stock is now traded at around $1.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 376,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: OPKO Health Inc (OPK)

Hancock Horizon Burkenroad Small Cap Fund initiated holding in OPKO Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.33 and $4.55, with an estimated average price of $3.93. The stock is now traded at around $3.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 156,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA)

Hancock Horizon Burkenroad Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $60.48 and $73.34, with an estimated average price of $65.24.

Sold Out: (LMNX)

Hancock Horizon Burkenroad Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $31.74 and $37.03, with an estimated average price of $36.25.

Reduced: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)

Hancock Horizon Burkenroad Small Cap Fund reduced to a holding in Digital Turbine Inc by 25%. The sale prices were between $56.77 and $88.67, with an estimated average price of $71.58. The stock is now traded at around $63.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Hancock Horizon Burkenroad Small Cap Fund still held 36,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)

Hancock Horizon Burkenroad Small Cap Fund reduced to a holding in Lamar Advertising Co by 30.77%. The sale prices were between $93.92 and $107.32, with an estimated average price of $101.53. The stock is now traded at around $115.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Hancock Horizon Burkenroad Small Cap Fund still held 18,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hancock Horizon Burkenroad Small Cap Fund.

1. Hancock Horizon Burkenroad Small Cap Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hancock Horizon Burkenroad Small Cap Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hancock Horizon Burkenroad Small Cap Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hancock Horizon Burkenroad Small Cap Fund keeps buying
