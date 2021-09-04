Logo
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II Buys Steris PLC, Sumo Logic Inc, ESCO Technologies Inc, Sells , B&G Foods Inc, AtriCure Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II (Current Portfolio) buys Steris PLC, Sumo Logic Inc, ESCO Technologies Inc, Gibraltar Industries Inc, Veracyte Inc, sells , B&G Foods Inc, AtriCure Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II. As of 2021Q2, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II owns 76 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CHAMPLAIN SMALL COMPANY FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/champlain+small+company+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CHAMPLAIN SMALL COMPANY FUND
  1. John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) - 805,000 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.21%
  2. Conmed Corp (CNMD) - 690,000 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.8%
  3. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) - 1,355,000 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65%
  4. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA) - 2,715,000 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26%
  5. New Relic Inc (NEWR) - 1,355,000 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.44%
New Purchase: Steris PLC (STE)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II initiated holding in Steris PLC. The purchase prices were between $188.43 and $216.47, with an estimated average price of $200.9. The stock is now traded at around $217.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 312,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II initiated holding in Shake Shack Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.48 and $119, with an estimated average price of $101.17. The stock is now traded at around $85.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sumo Logic Inc (SUMO)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in Sumo Logic Inc by 2314.98%. The purchase prices were between $16.08 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $19.3. The stock is now traded at around $21.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 1,470,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ESCO Technologies Inc (ESE)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in ESCO Technologies Inc by 368.75%. The purchase prices were between $88.87 and $112.71, with an estimated average price of $101.03. The stock is now traded at around $86.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 375,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in Gibraltar Industries Inc by 335.08%. The purchase prices were between $73.38 and $95.65, with an estimated average price of $82.89. The stock is now traded at around $73.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 329,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Veracyte Inc (VCYT)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in Veracyte Inc by 188.00%. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $43.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 720,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MSA Safety Inc (MSA)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in MSA Safety Inc by 23.35%. The purchase prices were between $150.02 and $171.1, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $162.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 535,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Outset Medical Inc (OM)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in Outset Medical Inc by 113.46%. The purchase prices were between $41.49 and $59.92, with an estimated average price of $51.05. The stock is now traded at around $49.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 555,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (CMD)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $79.84 and $89.66, with an estimated average price of $84.55.

Sold Out: B&G Foods Inc (BGS)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II sold out a holding in B&G Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $28.63 and $34.12, with an estimated average price of $30.8.



Here is the complete portfolio of CHAMPLAIN SMALL COMPANY FUND. Also check out:

1. CHAMPLAIN SMALL COMPANY FUND's Undervalued Stocks
2. CHAMPLAIN SMALL COMPANY FUND's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CHAMPLAIN SMALL COMPANY FUND's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CHAMPLAIN SMALL COMPANY FUND keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
