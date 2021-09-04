Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II Buys Steris PLC, Sumo Logic Inc, ESCO Technologies Inc, Sells , B&G Foods Inc, AtriCure Inc

New Purchases: STE, SHAK,

STE, SHAK, Added Positions: SUMO, ESE, ROCK, VCYT, MSA, OM, LUNG, BRP, JRVR, CSWI, INDB, WK, CENTA, UTZ, INSP, VAPO, PSTG, WING, PLMR, YEXT, JBT, LANC, TWNK, NEWR, QTWO, WWW, PEN, TRNS, IART, MDLA, AQUA, PB, ELF, AIMC, CSII, B, TENB, SAIL, GABC, ARGO, BL, IOSP, PBH, THS, RBA, SBH, GMED, TRS, SIGI, TCMD, JW.A, BLKB, OMCL, CVBF, MGPI, SXI, ENV, QLYS, SYBT, BMTC, WASH, NVST, JJSF, CCF, AIN,

SUMO, ESE, ROCK, VCYT, MSA, OM, LUNG, BRP, JRVR, CSWI, INDB, WK, CENTA, UTZ, INSP, VAPO, PSTG, WING, PLMR, YEXT, JBT, LANC, TWNK, NEWR, QTWO, WWW, PEN, TRNS, IART, MDLA, AQUA, PB, ELF, AIMC, CSII, B, TENB, SAIL, GABC, ARGO, BL, IOSP, PBH, THS, RBA, SBH, GMED, TRS, SIGI, TCMD, JW.A, BLKB, OMCL, CVBF, MGPI, SXI, ENV, QLYS, SYBT, BMTC, WASH, NVST, JJSF, CCF, AIN, Reduced Positions: ATRC, CNMD, SMPL, AVNS, SXT, UMBF, EYE, CBU,

ATRC, CNMD, SMPL, AVNS, SXT, UMBF, EYE, CBU, Sold Out: CMD, BGS,

Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II Current Portfolio ) buys Steris PLC, Sumo Logic Inc, ESCO Technologies Inc, Gibraltar Industries Inc, Veracyte Inc, sells , B&G Foods Inc, AtriCure Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II. As of 2021Q2, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II owns 76 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CHAMPLAIN SMALL COMPANY FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/champlain+small+company+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) - 805,000 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.21% Conmed Corp (CNMD) - 690,000 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.8% Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) - 1,355,000 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65% Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA) - 2,715,000 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26% New Relic Inc (NEWR) - 1,355,000 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.44%

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II initiated holding in Steris PLC. The purchase prices were between $188.43 and $216.47, with an estimated average price of $200.9. The stock is now traded at around $217.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 312,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II initiated holding in Shake Shack Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.48 and $119, with an estimated average price of $101.17. The stock is now traded at around $85.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in Sumo Logic Inc by 2314.98%. The purchase prices were between $16.08 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $19.3. The stock is now traded at around $21.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 1,470,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in ESCO Technologies Inc by 368.75%. The purchase prices were between $88.87 and $112.71, with an estimated average price of $101.03. The stock is now traded at around $86.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 375,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in Gibraltar Industries Inc by 335.08%. The purchase prices were between $73.38 and $95.65, with an estimated average price of $82.89. The stock is now traded at around $73.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 329,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in Veracyte Inc by 188.00%. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $43.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 720,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in MSA Safety Inc by 23.35%. The purchase prices were between $150.02 and $171.1, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $162.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 535,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in Outset Medical Inc by 113.46%. The purchase prices were between $41.49 and $59.92, with an estimated average price of $51.05. The stock is now traded at around $49.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 555,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $79.84 and $89.66, with an estimated average price of $84.55.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II sold out a holding in B&G Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $28.63 and $34.12, with an estimated average price of $30.8.