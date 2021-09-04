Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II Buys Travis Perkins PLC, Jardine Matheson Holdings, Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, Sells Jardine Strategic Holdings, Xinyi Glass Holdings

New Purchases: TPK, WIX,

TPK, WIX, Added Positions: JARLF, FME, 6988, 9627, BAS, BKG,

JARLF, FME, 6988, 9627, BAS, BKG, Reduced Positions: 00868, CFR, DGE, CCL, AAL, WEIR, YAR, BHP, 6902, HOLN, CRGI, BMW, 01299, U11, BOKA, TTE, 7203, AI, ABEV, AGK, IMI, Z74, CPA, TGS, 6326, VCT, SBMO, TYRES, NOVN, UHR, BBD, JMAT, 00005, LLOY, BRE, 6645, TBS, RYAAY, RDSB, SXS, U96, NAB, 00551, ABC, 6954, 6301, SAP, JUN3, BNS, SAP, HKHGF, 00179, ECM, S58, V03, BAKKA,

00868, CFR, DGE, CCL, AAL, WEIR, YAR, BHP, 6902, HOLN, CRGI, BMW, 01299, U11, BOKA, TTE, 7203, AI, ABEV, AGK, IMI, Z74, CPA, TGS, 6326, VCT, SBMO, TYRES, NOVN, UHR, BBD, JMAT, 00005, LLOY, BRE, 6645, TBS, RYAAY, RDSB, SXS, U96, NAB, 00551, ABC, 6954, 6301, SAP, JUN3, BNS, SAP, HKHGF, 00179, ECM, S58, V03, BAKKA, Sold Out: JDSHF,

Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II Current Portfolio ) buys Travis Perkins PLC, Jardine Matheson Holdings, Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, Wickes Group PLC, sells Jardine Strategic Holdings, Xinyi Glass Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II. As of 2021Q2, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II owns 71 stocks with a total value of $429 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (CFR) - 90,890 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.77% IMI PLC (IMI) - 433,730 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64% Denso Corp (6902) - 150,700 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65% Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SSNHZ) - 5,742 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.71% AIA Group Ltd (01299) - 790,200 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64%

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II initiated holding in Travis Perkins PLC. The purchase prices were between $14.59 and $17.62, with an estimated average price of $16.06. The stock is now traded at around $18.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 390,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II initiated holding in Wickes Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $2.38 and $2.77, with an estimated average price of $2.55. The stock is now traded at around $2.444000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 437,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd by 65.14%. The purchase prices were between $62.25 and $67.78, with an estimated average price of $64.81. The stock is now traded at around $56.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 137,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 46.26%. The purchase prices were between $62.68 and $70.24, with an estimated average price of $66.19. The stock is now traded at around $65.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 80,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II sold out a holding in Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $32.48 and $33.27, with an estimated average price of $32.83.