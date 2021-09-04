Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II Buys Travis Perkins PLC, Jardine Matheson Holdings, Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, Sells Jardine Strategic Holdings, Xinyi Glass Holdings

- New Purchases: TPK, WIX,
- Added Positions: JARLF, FME, 6988, 9627, BAS, BKG,
- Reduced Positions: 00868, CFR, DGE, CCL, AAL, WEIR, YAR, BHP, 6902, HOLN, CRGI, BMW, 01299, U11, BOKA, TTE, 7203, AI, ABEV, AGK, IMI, Z74, CPA, TGS, 6326, VCT, SBMO, TYRES, NOVN, UHR, BBD, JMAT, 00005, LLOY, BRE, 6645, TBS, RYAAY, RDSB, SXS, U96, NAB, 00551, ABC, 6954, 6301, SAP, JUN3, BNS, SAP, HKHGF, 00179, ECM, S58, V03, BAKKA,
- Sold Out: JDSHF,
For the details of Sprucegrove International Equity Master Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sprucegrove+international+equity+master+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Sprucegrove International Equity Master Fund
- Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (CFR) - 90,890 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.77%
- IMI PLC (IMI) - 433,730 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64%
- Denso Corp (6902) - 150,700 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65%
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SSNHZ) - 5,742 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.71%
- AIA Group Ltd (01299) - 790,200 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64%
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II initiated holding in Travis Perkins PLC. The purchase prices were between $14.59 and $17.62, with an estimated average price of $16.06. The stock is now traded at around $18.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 390,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Wickes Group PLC (WIX)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II initiated holding in Wickes Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $2.38 and $2.77, with an estimated average price of $2.55. The stock is now traded at around $2.444000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 437,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd (JARLF)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd by 65.14%. The purchase prices were between $62.25 and $67.78, with an estimated average price of $64.81. The stock is now traded at around $56.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 137,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 46.26%. The purchase prices were between $62.68 and $70.24, with an estimated average price of $66.19. The stock is now traded at around $65.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 80,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd (JDSHF)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II sold out a holding in Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $32.48 and $33.27, with an estimated average price of $32.83.
Here is the complete portfolio of Sprucegrove International Equity Master Fund. Also check out:
1. Sprucegrove International Equity Master Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sprucegrove International Equity Master Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sprucegrove International Equity Master Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sprucegrove International Equity Master Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment