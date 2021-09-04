Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II Buys Realtek Semiconductor Corp, Agora Inc, AIA Group, Sells Kakao Corp, TCS Group Holding PLC, B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao

- New Purchases: 2379, API,
- Added Positions: 01299, 00700, 6415, DMART, 300124, PAGS, 051900, TCS, BEKE,
- Reduced Positions: 035720, TCS, B3SA3, BANDHANBNK, BIDI4, OTP, 6409, 603288,
These are the top 5 holdings of CHAMPLAIN EMERGING MARKETS FUND
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 31,255 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio.
- Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 7,745 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.94%
- Reliance Industries Ltd (RELIANCE) - 15,085 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio.
- WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc (02269) - 17,780 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio.
- AIA Group Ltd (01299) - 21,425 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.14%
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II initiated holding in Realtek Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $436 and $538, with an estimated average price of $495.33. The stock is now traded at around $565.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 5,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Agora Inc (API)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II initiated holding in Agora Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.94 and $59.8, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $32.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 2,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AIA Group Ltd (01299)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in AIA Group Ltd by 26.14%. The purchase prices were between $93.35 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $98.22. The stock is now traded at around $92.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 21,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Silergy Corp (6415)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in Silergy Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $2305 and $3820, with an estimated average price of $3046.53. The stock is now traded at around $4120.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Avenue Supermarts Ltd (DMART)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in Avenue Supermarts Ltd by 45.48%. The purchase prices were between $2713.7 and $3373.8, with an estimated average price of $3019.37. The stock is now traded at around $3938.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 3,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co Ltd (300124)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co Ltd by 33.77%. The purchase prices were between $50.51 and $74.26, with an estimated average price of $60.02. The stock is now traded at around $69.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 13,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd by 25.39%. The purchase prices were between $38.54 and $56.43, with an estimated average price of $48.11. The stock is now traded at around $58.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: LG Household & Health Care Ltd (051900)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in LG Household & Health Care Ltd by 44.44%. The purchase prices were between $1505000 and $1763000, with an estimated average price of $1578700. The stock is now traded at around $1444000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 65 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of CHAMPLAIN EMERGING MARKETS FUND. Also check out:
1. CHAMPLAIN EMERGING MARKETS FUND's Undervalued Stocks
2. CHAMPLAIN EMERGING MARKETS FUND's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CHAMPLAIN EMERGING MARKETS FUND's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CHAMPLAIN EMERGING MARKETS FUND keeps buying
