Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II Buys Realtek Semiconductor Corp, Agora Inc, AIA Group, Sells Kakao Corp, TCS Group Holding PLC, B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao

Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II Current Portfolio ) buys Realtek Semiconductor Corp, Agora Inc, AIA Group, Silergy Corp, Avenue Supermarts, sells Kakao Corp, TCS Group Holding PLC, B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao, Bandhan Bank, Banco Inter SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II. As of 2021Q2, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II owns 52 stocks with a total value of $9 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 31,255 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 7,745 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.94% Reliance Industries Ltd (RELIANCE) - 15,085 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc (02269) - 17,780 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. AIA Group Ltd (01299) - 21,425 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.14%

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II initiated holding in Realtek Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $436 and $538, with an estimated average price of $495.33. The stock is now traded at around $565.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 5,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II initiated holding in Agora Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.94 and $59.8, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $32.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 2,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in AIA Group Ltd by 26.14%. The purchase prices were between $93.35 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $98.22. The stock is now traded at around $92.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 21,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in Silergy Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $2305 and $3820, with an estimated average price of $3046.53. The stock is now traded at around $4120.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in Avenue Supermarts Ltd by 45.48%. The purchase prices were between $2713.7 and $3373.8, with an estimated average price of $3019.37. The stock is now traded at around $3938.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 3,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co Ltd by 33.77%. The purchase prices were between $50.51 and $74.26, with an estimated average price of $60.02. The stock is now traded at around $69.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 13,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd by 25.39%. The purchase prices were between $38.54 and $56.43, with an estimated average price of $48.11. The stock is now traded at around $58.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in LG Household & Health Care Ltd by 44.44%. The purchase prices were between $1505000 and $1763000, with an estimated average price of $1578700. The stock is now traded at around $1444000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 65 shares as of 2021-06-30.