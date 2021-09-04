Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II Buys CareCloud Inc, Stereotaxis Inc, Precision BioSciences Inc, Sells Rocky Brands Inc, Luna Innovations Inc, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp

- New Purchases: MTBC, STXS, HROW, DTIL, DGII, ANIP, STRL, SURF, SD, MPAA, FVE, ULBI, IDYA, VERU, LCUT, BH,
- Added Positions: OSMT, FLGT, SYRS, GNE, ELMD, EGAN, SLP, FONR, ALPN, OSG, MEIP, LAKE, PCTI, PLAB, DGICA, PDEX, JNCE, CODX,
- Reduced Positions: UCTT, CMBM, TBBK, SAVA, CDMO, VUZI, JYNT, RM, VCEL, MYRG, PTGX, VNDA, ONEW, ACU, FISI, CCRN, AOUT, CALX, SLCT,
- Sold Out: RCKY, LUNA, GLDD, VSEC, HARP, UEIC, BCRX, KIN, FUV, DRRX, SOI, CUE, LFVN, MRNS, IVC,
For the details of Hancock Horizon Microcap Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hancock+horizon+microcap+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Hancock Horizon Microcap Fund
- Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT) - 1,954 shares, 1.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 84.86%
- Inspired Entertainment Inc (INSE) - 13,399 shares, 1.22% of the total portfolio.
- OP Bancorp (OPBK) - 16,792 shares, 1.21% of the total portfolio.
- TechTarget Inc (TTGT) - 2,169 shares, 1.20% of the total portfolio.
- Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) - 38,148 shares, 1.19% of the total portfolio.
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II initiated holding in CareCloud Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.43 and $9, with an estimated average price of $8.31. The stock is now traded at around $8.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 16,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Stereotaxis Inc (STXS)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II initiated holding in Stereotaxis Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.41 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $7.86. The stock is now traded at around $6.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 12,978 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Precision BioSciences Inc (DTIL)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II initiated holding in Precision BioSciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.07 and $12.52, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $13.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 9,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Harrow Health Inc (HROW)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II initiated holding in Harrow Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.68 and $11.07, with an estimated average price of $8.49. The stock is now traded at around $10.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 12,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Digi International Inc (DGII)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II initiated holding in Digi International Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.21 and $20.21, with an estimated average price of $18.8. The stock is now traded at around $21.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 5,512 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II initiated holding in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.86 and $38.6, with an estimated average price of $34.05. The stock is now traded at around $29.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 3,109 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (OSMT)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC by 203.22%. The purchase prices were between $2.8 and $3.78, with an estimated average price of $3.07. The stock is now traded at around $3.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 47,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in Fulgent Genetics Inc by 84.86%. The purchase prices were between $66.8 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $80.32. The stock is now traded at around $94.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,954 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (SYRS)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc by 146.75%. The purchase prices were between $5.01 and $7.48, with an estimated average price of $5.97. The stock is now traded at around $5.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 24,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Genie Energy Ltd (GNE)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in Genie Energy Ltd by 91.14%. The purchase prices were between $5.6 and $6.67, with an estimated average price of $6.14. The stock is now traded at around $6.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 23,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Electromed Inc (ELMD)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in Electromed Inc by 79.01%. The purchase prices were between $9.09 and $11.72, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $13.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 13,304 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: eGain Corp (EGAN)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in eGain Corp by 68.29%. The purchase prices were between $8.88 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $10.2. The stock is now traded at around $12.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 13,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Rocky Brands Inc (RCKY)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II sold out a holding in Rocky Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $51.72 and $65.49, with an estimated average price of $56.25.Sold Out: Luna Innovations Inc (LUNA)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II sold out a holding in Luna Innovations Inc. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.93, with an estimated average price of $10.87.Sold Out: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (GLDD)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II sold out a holding in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. The sale prices were between $13.54 and $16.17, with an estimated average price of $14.77.Sold Out: VSE Corp (VSEC)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II sold out a holding in VSE Corp. The sale prices were between $39.5 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $45.79.Sold Out: Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (HARP)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II sold out a holding in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.81 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $19.15.Sold Out: Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II sold out a holding in Universal Electronics Inc. The sale prices were between $46.5 and $58.57, with an estimated average price of $51.97.
