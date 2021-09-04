Logo
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II Buys CareCloud Inc, Stereotaxis Inc, Precision BioSciences Inc, Sells Rocky Brands Inc, Luna Innovations Inc, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II (Current Portfolio) buys CareCloud Inc, Stereotaxis Inc, Precision BioSciences Inc, Harrow Health Inc, Digi International Inc, sells Rocky Brands Inc, Luna Innovations Inc, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp, VSE Corp, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II. As of 2021Q2, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II owns 123 stocks with a total value of $14 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hancock Horizon Microcap Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hancock+horizon+microcap+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hancock Horizon Microcap Fund
  1. Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT) - 1,954 shares, 1.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 84.86%
  2. Inspired Entertainment Inc (INSE) - 13,399 shares, 1.22% of the total portfolio.
  3. OP Bancorp (OPBK) - 16,792 shares, 1.21% of the total portfolio.
  4. TechTarget Inc (TTGT) - 2,169 shares, 1.20% of the total portfolio.
  5. Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) - 38,148 shares, 1.19% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: CareCloud Inc (MTBC)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II initiated holding in CareCloud Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.43 and $9, with an estimated average price of $8.31. The stock is now traded at around $8.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 16,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Stereotaxis Inc (STXS)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II initiated holding in Stereotaxis Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.41 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $7.86. The stock is now traded at around $6.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 12,978 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Precision BioSciences Inc (DTIL)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II initiated holding in Precision BioSciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.07 and $12.52, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $13.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 9,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Harrow Health Inc (HROW)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II initiated holding in Harrow Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.68 and $11.07, with an estimated average price of $8.49. The stock is now traded at around $10.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 12,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Digi International Inc (DGII)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II initiated holding in Digi International Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.21 and $20.21, with an estimated average price of $18.8. The stock is now traded at around $21.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 5,512 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II initiated holding in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.86 and $38.6, with an estimated average price of $34.05. The stock is now traded at around $29.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 3,109 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (OSMT)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC by 203.22%. The purchase prices were between $2.8 and $3.78, with an estimated average price of $3.07. The stock is now traded at around $3.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 47,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in Fulgent Genetics Inc by 84.86%. The purchase prices were between $66.8 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $80.32. The stock is now traded at around $94.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,954 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (SYRS)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc by 146.75%. The purchase prices were between $5.01 and $7.48, with an estimated average price of $5.97. The stock is now traded at around $5.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 24,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Genie Energy Ltd (GNE)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in Genie Energy Ltd by 91.14%. The purchase prices were between $5.6 and $6.67, with an estimated average price of $6.14. The stock is now traded at around $6.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 23,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Electromed Inc (ELMD)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in Electromed Inc by 79.01%. The purchase prices were between $9.09 and $11.72, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $13.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 13,304 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: eGain Corp (EGAN)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in eGain Corp by 68.29%. The purchase prices were between $8.88 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $10.2. The stock is now traded at around $12.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 13,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Rocky Brands Inc (RCKY)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II sold out a holding in Rocky Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $51.72 and $65.49, with an estimated average price of $56.25.

Sold Out: Luna Innovations Inc (LUNA)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II sold out a holding in Luna Innovations Inc. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.93, with an estimated average price of $10.87.

Sold Out: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (GLDD)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II sold out a holding in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. The sale prices were between $13.54 and $16.17, with an estimated average price of $14.77.

Sold Out: VSE Corp (VSEC)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II sold out a holding in VSE Corp. The sale prices were between $39.5 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $45.79.

Sold Out: Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (HARP)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II sold out a holding in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.81 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $19.15.

Sold Out: Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II sold out a holding in Universal Electronics Inc. The sale prices were between $46.5 and $58.57, with an estimated average price of $51.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hancock Horizon Microcap Fund.

1. Hancock Horizon Microcap Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hancock Horizon Microcap Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hancock Horizon Microcap Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hancock Horizon Microcap Fund keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider