Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

For the details of DEMOCRACY INTERNATIONAL FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/democracy+international+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DEMOCRACY INTERNATIONAL FUND
- Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) - 6,109 shares, 25.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 202.58%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 2,575 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 202.94%
- iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT) - 1,050 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 203.47%
- iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) - 733 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 204.15%
- Nestle SA (NESN) - 253 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 204.82%
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Investor AB. The purchase prices were between $174.1 and $198.8, with an estimated average price of $185.86. The stock is now traded at around $205.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 276 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWS)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Vestas Wind Systems A/S. The purchase prices were between $213.7 and $276.35, with an estimated average price of $238.98. The stock is now traded at around $265.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 135 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hexagon AB (HEXA B)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Hexagon AB. The purchase prices were between $110.88 and $128.5, with an estimated average price of $119.43. The stock is now traded at around $150.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 315 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NIBE Industrier AB (NIBE B)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in NIBE Industrier AB. The purchase prices were between $67.7 and $92.95, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $124.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 396 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kinnevik AB (KINV B)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Kinnevik AB. The purchase prices were between $234.05 and $342.6, with an estimated average price of $285.23. The stock is now traded at around $343.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 57 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Thungela Resources Ltd (TGA)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Thungela Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.26 and $1.99, with an estimated average price of $1.6. The stock is now traded at around $3.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 12 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 202.58%. The purchase prices were between $79.6 and $84.12, with an estimated average price of $82.55. The stock is now traded at around $84.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.08%. The holding were 6,109 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 202.94%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $52.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.75%. The holding were 2,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 203.47%. The purchase prices were between $56.86 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 1,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 204.15%. The purchase prices were between $64.95 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $71.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 733 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Nestle SA (NESN)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Nestle SA by 204.82%. The purchase prices were between $105.34 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $110.51. The stock is now traded at around $115.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 253 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 204.96%. The purchase prices were between $32.13 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $37.26. The stock is now traded at around $35.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 738 shares as of 2021-06-30.
