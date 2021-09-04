Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Nestle SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III. As of 2021Q2, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III owns 197 stocks with a total value of $2 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) - 6,109 shares, 25.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 202.58% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 2,575 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 202.94% iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT) - 1,050 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 203.47% iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) - 733 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 204.15% Nestle SA (NESN) - 253 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 204.82%

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Investor AB. The purchase prices were between $174.1 and $198.8, with an estimated average price of $185.86. The stock is now traded at around $205.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 276 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Vestas Wind Systems A/S. The purchase prices were between $213.7 and $276.35, with an estimated average price of $238.98. The stock is now traded at around $265.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 135 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Hexagon AB. The purchase prices were between $110.88 and $128.5, with an estimated average price of $119.43. The stock is now traded at around $150.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 315 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in NIBE Industrier AB. The purchase prices were between $67.7 and $92.95, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $124.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 396 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Kinnevik AB. The purchase prices were between $234.05 and $342.6, with an estimated average price of $285.23. The stock is now traded at around $343.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 57 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Thungela Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.26 and $1.99, with an estimated average price of $1.6. The stock is now traded at around $3.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 12 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 202.58%. The purchase prices were between $79.6 and $84.12, with an estimated average price of $82.55. The stock is now traded at around $84.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.08%. The holding were 6,109 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 202.94%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $52.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.75%. The holding were 2,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 203.47%. The purchase prices were between $56.86 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 1,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 204.15%. The purchase prices were between $64.95 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $71.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 733 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Nestle SA by 204.82%. The purchase prices were between $105.34 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $110.51. The stock is now traded at around $115.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 253 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 204.96%. The purchase prices were between $32.13 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $37.26. The stock is now traded at around $35.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 738 shares as of 2021-06-30.