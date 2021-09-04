Logo
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys China Merchants Bank Co, COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co, Sells China Yangtze Power Co, Baoshan Iron & Steel Co, Guosen Securities Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III (Current Portfolio) buys China Merchants Bank Co, COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co, Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Group Co, Shandong Hualu-hengsheng Chemical Co, sells China Yangtze Power Co, Baoshan Iron & Steel Co, Guosen Securities Co, Midea Group Co, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III. As of 2021Q2, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III owns 70 stocks with a total value of $36 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RAYLIANT QUANTAMENTAL CHINA EQUITY ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rayliant+quantamental+china+equity+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RAYLIANT QUANTAMENTAL CHINA EQUITY ETF
  1. China Merchants Bank Co Ltd (600036) - 360,500 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 243.01%
  2. COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co Ltd (601919) - 501,283 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 762.61%
  3. Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Group Co Ltd (603882) - 53,101 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 692.55%
  4. Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd (600519) - 3,900 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 254.55%
  5. Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co Ltd (002254) - 368,795 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co Ltd (002254)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $20.27, with an estimated average price of $17.82. The stock is now traded at around $23.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 368,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shandong Hualu-hengsheng Chemical Co Ltd (600426)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Shandong Hualu-hengsheng Chemical Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.56 and $34.41, with an estimated average price of $30.14. The stock is now traded at around $35.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 212,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zhejiang Supor Co Ltd (002032)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Zhejiang Supor Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $63.79 and $79, with an estimated average price of $71.67. The stock is now traded at around $48.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 95,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Maanshan Iron And Steel Co Ltd (600808)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Maanshan Iron And Steel Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.17 and $4.74, with an estimated average price of $3.81. The stock is now traded at around $6.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 1,124,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Ltd (601607)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.48 and $23.24, with an estimated average price of $21.21. The stock is now traded at around $19.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 207,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ping An Bank Co Ltd (000001)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Ping An Bank Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.26 and $25.01, with an estimated average price of $23.02. The stock is now traded at around $18.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 183,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: China Merchants Bank Co Ltd (600036)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in China Merchants Bank Co Ltd by 243.01%. The purchase prices were between $49.44 and $58.5, with an estimated average price of $54.06. The stock is now traded at around $52.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.95%. The holding were 360,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co Ltd (601919)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co Ltd by 762.61%. The purchase prices were between $10.4 and $23.49, with an estimated average price of $15.72. The stock is now traded at around $19.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.47%. The holding were 501,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Group Co Ltd (603882)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Group Co Ltd by 692.55%. The purchase prices were between $126.06 and $159.77, with an estimated average price of $140.71. The stock is now traded at around $105.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 53,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd (600519)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd by 254.55%. The purchase prices were between $1879.03 and $2271, with an estimated average price of $2092.08. The stock is now traded at around $1658.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 3,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory Co Ltd (600809)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory Co Ltd by 284.84%. The purchase prices were between $237.71 and $356.35, with an estimated average price of $302.16. The stock is now traded at around $267.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 20,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chongqing Brewery Co Ltd (600132)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Chongqing Brewery Co Ltd by 313.51%. The purchase prices were between $111.29 and $198.61, with an estimated average price of $156.01. The stock is now traded at around $132.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 30,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: China Yangtze Power Co Ltd (600900)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in China Yangtze Power Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $19.38 and $21.63, with an estimated average price of $20.23.

Sold Out: Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd (600019)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $7 and $9.19, with an estimated average price of $8.09.

Sold Out: Guosen Securities Co Ltd (002736)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Guosen Securities Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.46 and $12.11, with an estimated average price of $10.96.

Sold Out: Midea Group Co Ltd (000333)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Midea Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $71.28 and $87.11, with an estimated average price of $78.59.

Sold Out: Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd (600276)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $66.66 and $78.21, with an estimated average price of $70.67.

Sold Out: Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co Ltd (601100)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $72.9 and $91.98, with an estimated average price of $81.78.

Reduced: Oppein Home Group Inc (603833)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III reduced to a holding in Oppein Home Group Inc by 22.97%. The sale prices were between $141.96 and $170.4, with an estimated average price of $154.87. The stock is now traded at around $151.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III still held 5,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Chaozhou Three-Circle (Group) Co Ltd (300408)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III reduced to a holding in Chaozhou Three-Circle (Group) Co Ltd by 21.21%. The sale prices were between $35.9 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $39.73. The stock is now traded at around $36.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III still held 18,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of RAYLIANT QUANTAMENTAL CHINA EQUITY ETF. Also check out:

1. RAYLIANT QUANTAMENTAL CHINA EQUITY ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. RAYLIANT QUANTAMENTAL CHINA EQUITY ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RAYLIANT QUANTAMENTAL CHINA EQUITY ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RAYLIANT QUANTAMENTAL CHINA EQUITY ETF keeps buying
