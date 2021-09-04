Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys China Merchants Bank Co, COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co, Sells China Yangtze Power Co, Baoshan Iron & Steel Co, Guosen Securities Co

- New Purchases: 002254, 600426, 002032, 600808, 601607, 000001, 601377, 300244, 688139, 000898, 000012, 002064, 601668, 601636, 002097, 600176, 600779, 002142, 600606, 600409, 603267, 000039, 300639, 600600, 300395, 603128, 300573,
- Added Positions: 600036, 601919, 603882, 600519, 600809, 600132, 603288, 300627, 002027, 600690, 600031, 000725, 002841, 002382, 603043, 603486, 601318, 601166, 601888, 600039, 300033, 300463, 603259, 601211, 000157, 600028, 300677, 600845, 300124, 600309, 300413, 000338, 000961, 601857, 300726, 601390, 603129, 601799, 002139, 300119,
- Reduced Positions: 603833, 300408,
- Sold Out: 600900, 600019, 002736, 000333, 600276, 601100, 002607, 601225, 600887, 601901, 300059, 000932, 601899, 000999, 603899, 002714, 000858, 000100, 601012, 603233, 000951, 002271, 603501, 601288, 603613, 000671, 300394, 002352, 002241, 600406, 002179, 601988, 002726, 600919, 600926, 002777, 002568, 603345, 603606, 603939, 002414, 300638, 601009, 002020, 600015, 300015, 002594, 300676, 601865, 601128, 002727, 601600, 300685, 000049, 601838, 601658, 002648, 002056, 002410, 300737, 300206,
- China Merchants Bank Co Ltd (600036) - 360,500 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 243.01%
- COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co Ltd (601919) - 501,283 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 762.61%
- Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Group Co Ltd (603882) - 53,101 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 692.55%
- Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd (600519) - 3,900 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 254.55%
- Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co Ltd (002254) - 368,795 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $20.27, with an estimated average price of $17.82. The stock is now traded at around $23.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 368,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Shandong Hualu-hengsheng Chemical Co Ltd (600426)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Shandong Hualu-hengsheng Chemical Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.56 and $34.41, with an estimated average price of $30.14. The stock is now traded at around $35.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 212,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Zhejiang Supor Co Ltd (002032)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Zhejiang Supor Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $63.79 and $79, with an estimated average price of $71.67. The stock is now traded at around $48.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 95,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Maanshan Iron And Steel Co Ltd (600808)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Maanshan Iron And Steel Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.17 and $4.74, with an estimated average price of $3.81. The stock is now traded at around $6.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 1,124,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Ltd (601607)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.48 and $23.24, with an estimated average price of $21.21. The stock is now traded at around $19.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 207,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ping An Bank Co Ltd (000001)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Ping An Bank Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.26 and $25.01, with an estimated average price of $23.02. The stock is now traded at around $18.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 183,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: China Merchants Bank Co Ltd (600036)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in China Merchants Bank Co Ltd by 243.01%. The purchase prices were between $49.44 and $58.5, with an estimated average price of $54.06. The stock is now traded at around $52.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.95%. The holding were 360,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co Ltd (601919)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co Ltd by 762.61%. The purchase prices were between $10.4 and $23.49, with an estimated average price of $15.72. The stock is now traded at around $19.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.47%. The holding were 501,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Group Co Ltd (603882)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Group Co Ltd by 692.55%. The purchase prices were between $126.06 and $159.77, with an estimated average price of $140.71. The stock is now traded at around $105.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 53,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd (600519)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd by 254.55%. The purchase prices were between $1879.03 and $2271, with an estimated average price of $2092.08. The stock is now traded at around $1658.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 3,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory Co Ltd (600809)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory Co Ltd by 284.84%. The purchase prices were between $237.71 and $356.35, with an estimated average price of $302.16. The stock is now traded at around $267.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 20,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Chongqing Brewery Co Ltd (600132)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Chongqing Brewery Co Ltd by 313.51%. The purchase prices were between $111.29 and $198.61, with an estimated average price of $156.01. The stock is now traded at around $132.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 30,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: China Yangtze Power Co Ltd (600900)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in China Yangtze Power Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $19.38 and $21.63, with an estimated average price of $20.23.Sold Out: Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd (600019)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $7 and $9.19, with an estimated average price of $8.09.Sold Out: Guosen Securities Co Ltd (002736)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Guosen Securities Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.46 and $12.11, with an estimated average price of $10.96.Sold Out: Midea Group Co Ltd (000333)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Midea Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $71.28 and $87.11, with an estimated average price of $78.59.Sold Out: Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd (600276)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $66.66 and $78.21, with an estimated average price of $70.67.Sold Out: Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co Ltd (601100)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $72.9 and $91.98, with an estimated average price of $81.78.Reduced: Oppein Home Group Inc (603833)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III reduced to a holding in Oppein Home Group Inc by 22.97%. The sale prices were between $141.96 and $170.4, with an estimated average price of $154.87. The stock is now traded at around $151.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III still held 5,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Chaozhou Three-Circle (Group) Co Ltd (300408)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III reduced to a holding in Chaozhou Three-Circle (Group) Co Ltd by 21.21%. The sale prices were between $35.9 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $39.73. The stock is now traded at around $36.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III still held 18,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.
