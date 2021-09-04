Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, Sells VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon, Invesco Seni

- Added Positions: IVV, EEM, COMT, AMLP, IWM, RING, VNQ, IGF, NEAR, EFA, HYG,
- Reduced Positions: BKLN, AGG, TLT,
- Sold Out: EMLC, BWX,
For the details of Hancock Horizon Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hancock+horizon+dynamic+asset+allocation+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Hancock Horizon Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 6,957 shares, 14.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.86%
- iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT) - 61,257 shares, 10.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.23%
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 34,773 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.28%
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 16,198 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.00%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 6,386 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.65%
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.86%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $455.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 6,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.28%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 34,773 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 26.23%. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $34.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 61,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.24%. The purchase prices were between $29.29 and $37.94, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $33.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 30,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.65%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $227.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 6,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ISHARES INC (RING)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 205.38%. The purchase prices were between $27.09 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $30.25. The stock is now traded at around $27.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 17,978 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II sold out a holding in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $30.06 and $31.91, with an estimated average price of $31.11.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon (BWX)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon. The sale prices were between $29.03 and $30.02, with an estimated average price of $29.65.
Here is the complete portfolio of Hancock Horizon Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund. Also check out:
1. Hancock Horizon Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hancock Horizon Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hancock Horizon Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hancock Horizon Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment