Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, Sells VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon, Invesco Seni

Added Positions: IVV, EEM, COMT, AMLP, IWM, RING, VNQ, IGF, NEAR, EFA, HYG,

IVV, EEM, COMT, AMLP, IWM, RING, VNQ, IGF, NEAR, EFA, HYG, Reduced Positions: BKLN, AGG, TLT,

BKLN, AGG, TLT, Sold Out: EMLC, BWX,

Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, Alerian MLP ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, sells VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II. As of 2021Q2, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II owns 21 stocks with a total value of $20 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hancock Horizon Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hancock+horizon+dynamic+asset+allocation+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 6,957 shares, 14.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.86% iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT) - 61,257 shares, 10.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.23% iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 34,773 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.28% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 16,198 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.00% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 6,386 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.65%

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.86%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $455.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 6,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.28%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 34,773 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 26.23%. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $34.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 61,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.24%. The purchase prices were between $29.29 and $37.94, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $33.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 30,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.65%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $227.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 6,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 205.38%. The purchase prices were between $27.09 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $30.25. The stock is now traded at around $27.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 17,978 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II sold out a holding in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $30.06 and $31.91, with an estimated average price of $31.11.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund II sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon. The sale prices were between $29.03 and $30.02, with an estimated average price of $29.65.