Hancock Horizon Diversified Income Fund Buys Iron Mountain Inc, Leggett & Platt Inc, Kellogg Co, Sells VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF, Oxford Industries Inc, Wells Fargo

- New Purchases: LEG, K, FLO, STX, AROC, AVA,
- Added Positions: IRM,
- Reduced Positions: PFXF, IVZ, FITB, CF, LUMN, HIG, VLO, MET, RF, HPE, IPG, LNC, CMA, UNM, PRU, NVT, SYF, NWL, OMC, PFG, HFC, ZION, HPQ, HRB, MTB, CVS,
- Sold Out: OXM, WFC, CR, SLB, WRK, FTI,
- Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) - 8,309 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 112.23%
- Synchrony Financial (SYF) - 4,021 shares, 1.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.99%
- UGI Corp (UGI) - 4,118 shares, 0.98% of the total portfolio.
- Valero Energy Corp (VLO) - 2,387 shares, 0.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.12%
- Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) - 3,973 shares, 0.96% of the total portfolio.
Hancock Horizon Diversified Income Fund initiated holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.65 and $57.95, with an estimated average price of $51.91. The stock is now traded at around $47.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 3,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kellogg Co (K)
Hancock Horizon Diversified Income Fund initiated holding in Kellogg Co. The purchase prices were between $62.06 and $68.21, with an estimated average price of $64.65. The stock is now traded at around $63.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 2,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Flowers Foods Inc (FLO)
Hancock Horizon Diversified Income Fund initiated holding in Flowers Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.64 and $25.43, with an estimated average price of $24.28. The stock is now traded at around $24.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 7,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Hancock Horizon Diversified Income Fund initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82. The stock is now traded at around $90.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 1,863 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Archrock Inc (AROC)
Hancock Horizon Diversified Income Fund initiated holding in Archrock Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.51 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $9.34. The stock is now traded at around $7.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 17,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Avista Corp (AVA)
Hancock Horizon Diversified Income Fund initiated holding in Avista Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.67 and $47.75, with an estimated average price of $45.89. The stock is now traded at around $42.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 3,556 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)
Hancock Horizon Diversified Income Fund added to a holding in Iron Mountain Inc by 112.23%. The purchase prices were between $37.01 and $47.02, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $49.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 8,309 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Oxford Industries Inc (OXM)
Hancock Horizon Diversified Income Fund sold out a holding in Oxford Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $85.2 and $106.1, with an estimated average price of $93.65.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Hancock Horizon Diversified Income Fund sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Hancock Horizon Diversified Income Fund sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64.Sold Out: Crane Co (CR)
Hancock Horizon Diversified Income Fund sold out a holding in Crane Co. The sale prices were between $86.5 and $99.2, with an estimated average price of $94.03.Sold Out: WestRock Co (WRK)
Hancock Horizon Diversified Income Fund sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $52.03 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $55.89.Sold Out: TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)
Hancock Horizon Diversified Income Fund sold out a holding in TechnipFMC PLC. The sale prices were between $6.93 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $8.43.
