Hancock Horizon Diversified Income Fund Buys Iron Mountain Inc, Leggett & Platt Inc, Kellogg Co, Sells VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF, Oxford Industries Inc, Wells Fargo

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Hancock Horizon Diversified Income Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Iron Mountain Inc, Leggett & Platt Inc, Kellogg Co, Flowers Foods Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, sells VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF, Oxford Industries Inc, Wells Fargo, Crane Co, Schlumberger during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hancock Horizon Diversified Income Fund. As of 2021Q2, Hancock Horizon Diversified Income Fund owns 112 stocks with a total value of $17 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hancock Horizon Diversified Income Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hancock+horizon+diversified+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hancock Horizon Diversified Income Fund
  1. Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) - 8,309 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 112.23%
  2. Synchrony Financial (SYF) - 4,021 shares, 1.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.99%
  3. UGI Corp (UGI) - 4,118 shares, 0.98% of the total portfolio.
  4. Valero Energy Corp (VLO) - 2,387 shares, 0.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.12%
  5. Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) - 3,973 shares, 0.96% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)

Hancock Horizon Diversified Income Fund initiated holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.65 and $57.95, with an estimated average price of $51.91. The stock is now traded at around $47.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 3,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kellogg Co (K)

Hancock Horizon Diversified Income Fund initiated holding in Kellogg Co. The purchase prices were between $62.06 and $68.21, with an estimated average price of $64.65. The stock is now traded at around $63.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 2,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Flowers Foods Inc (FLO)

Hancock Horizon Diversified Income Fund initiated holding in Flowers Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.64 and $25.43, with an estimated average price of $24.28. The stock is now traded at around $24.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 7,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Hancock Horizon Diversified Income Fund initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82. The stock is now traded at around $90.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 1,863 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Archrock Inc (AROC)

Hancock Horizon Diversified Income Fund initiated holding in Archrock Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.51 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $9.34. The stock is now traded at around $7.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 17,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Avista Corp (AVA)

Hancock Horizon Diversified Income Fund initiated holding in Avista Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.67 and $47.75, with an estimated average price of $45.89. The stock is now traded at around $42.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 3,556 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Hancock Horizon Diversified Income Fund added to a holding in Iron Mountain Inc by 112.23%. The purchase prices were between $37.01 and $47.02, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $49.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 8,309 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Oxford Industries Inc (OXM)

Hancock Horizon Diversified Income Fund sold out a holding in Oxford Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $85.2 and $106.1, with an estimated average price of $93.65.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Hancock Horizon Diversified Income Fund sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.

Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Hancock Horizon Diversified Income Fund sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64.

Sold Out: Crane Co (CR)

Hancock Horizon Diversified Income Fund sold out a holding in Crane Co. The sale prices were between $86.5 and $99.2, with an estimated average price of $94.03.

Sold Out: WestRock Co (WRK)

Hancock Horizon Diversified Income Fund sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $52.03 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $55.89.

Sold Out: TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)

Hancock Horizon Diversified Income Fund sold out a holding in TechnipFMC PLC. The sale prices were between $6.93 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $8.43.



Author's Avatar

insider