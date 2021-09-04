Hancock Horizon Diversified International Fund Buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, BAE Systems PLC, RELX PLC, Sells Credit Suisse Group AG, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Hitachi

- Added Positions: PBR, BA., REN, HEIA, ROG, CHKP, NVS, SQM, DGE, 1COV, DNBH, AMS,
- Reduced Positions: RDSA, 6501, VOE, EQNR, ICLR, CLB, BARC, 2330, 6902, 005930, CON, D05, ASML, SAF, ERF, CAP, 3711, MRK, PRY, NHY, ENT, 2317, QSR, EBS, EC, 02196, VNA, BIDU, SW, MTX, LDO, RIO, IBN, HDB, CCL, 9735, 02628, 00914, 00696, RE, BBD, WB, CIB, 01099,
- Sold Out: CS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Hancock Horizon Diversified International Fund
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 330,000 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08%
- Entain PLC (ENT) - 241,409 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81%
- Barclays PLC (BARC) - 2,339,854 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09%
- Denso Corp (6902) - 79,500 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09%
- Magna International Inc (MG) - 56,961 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
Hancock Horizon Diversified International Fund added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 32.00%. The purchase prices were between $8.1 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $10.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 379,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BAE Systems PLC (BA.)
Hancock Horizon Diversified International Fund added to a holding in BAE Systems PLC by 41.08%. The purchase prices were between $4.95 and $5.44, with an estimated average price of $5.2. The stock is now traded at around $5.642000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 507,771 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: RELX PLC (REN)
Hancock Horizon Diversified International Fund added to a holding in RELX PLC by 32.94%. The purchase prices were between $21.12 and $22.84, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $25.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 138,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Heineken NV (HEIA)
Hancock Horizon Diversified International Fund added to a holding in Heineken NV by 22.87%. The purchase prices were between $87.62 and $103.45, with an estimated average price of $96.88. The stock is now traded at around $91.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 33,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Roche Holding AG (ROG)
Hancock Horizon Diversified International Fund added to a holding in Roche Holding AG by 21.63%. The purchase prices were between $297.15 and $349.15, with an estimated average price of $316.88. The stock is now traded at around $364.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 10,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)
Hancock Horizon Diversified International Fund sold out a holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.63.
