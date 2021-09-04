Hancock Horizon Diversified International Fund Buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, BAE Systems PLC, RELX PLC, Sells Credit Suisse Group AG, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Hitachi

Added Positions: PBR, BA., REN, HEIA, ROG, CHKP, NVS, SQM, DGE, 1COV, DNBH, AMS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, BAE Systems PLC, RELX PLC, Heineken NV, Roche Holding AG, sells Credit Suisse Group AG, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Hitachi, voestalpine AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hancock Horizon Diversified International Fund. As of 2021Q2, Hancock Horizon Diversified International Fund owns 61 stocks with a total value of $237 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 330,000 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08% Entain PLC (ENT) - 241,409 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81% Barclays PLC (BARC) - 2,339,854 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09% Denso Corp (6902) - 79,500 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09% Magna International Inc (MG) - 56,961 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%

Hancock Horizon Diversified International Fund added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 32.00%. The purchase prices were between $8.1 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $10.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 379,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hancock Horizon Diversified International Fund added to a holding in BAE Systems PLC by 41.08%. The purchase prices were between $4.95 and $5.44, with an estimated average price of $5.2. The stock is now traded at around $5.642000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 507,771 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hancock Horizon Diversified International Fund added to a holding in RELX PLC by 32.94%. The purchase prices were between $21.12 and $22.84, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $25.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 138,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hancock Horizon Diversified International Fund added to a holding in Heineken NV by 22.87%. The purchase prices were between $87.62 and $103.45, with an estimated average price of $96.88. The stock is now traded at around $91.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 33,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hancock Horizon Diversified International Fund added to a holding in Roche Holding AG by 21.63%. The purchase prices were between $297.15 and $349.15, with an estimated average price of $316.88. The stock is now traded at around $364.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 10,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hancock Horizon Diversified International Fund sold out a holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.63.