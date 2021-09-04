Logo
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys XPO Logistics Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Flex, Certara Inc, The Walt Disney Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III (Current Portfolio) buys XPO Logistics Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Facebook Inc, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Linde PLC, sells Flex, Certara Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Alibaba Group Holding, Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III. As of 2021Q2, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III owns 35 stocks with a total value of $112 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aperture Endeavour Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aperture+endeavour+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Aperture Endeavour Equity Fund
  1. T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 58,101 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 168.94%
  2. XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) - 57,103 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 218.41%
  3. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 230,787 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 159.13%
  4. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 134,720 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.12%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 14,047 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 613.05%
New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $313.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 12,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd (2502)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $4454 and $5505, with an estimated average price of $4991.82. The stock is now traded at around $5282.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 64,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Elastic NV (ESTC)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Elastic NV. The purchase prices were between $103 and $148.94, with an estimated average price of $124.53. The stock is now traded at around $171.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 12,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $40.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 33,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: 8x8 Inc (EGHT)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in 8x8 Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.03 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $28.42. The stock is now traded at around $25.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 24,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $75.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 9,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in XPO Logistics Inc by 218.41%. The purchase prices were between $71.74 and $88.7, with an estimated average price of $81.94. The stock is now traded at around $88.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.66%. The holding were 57,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 168.94%. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $136.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 58,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 613.05%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $376.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 14,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp by 159.13%. The purchase prices were between $27.51 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $28.73. The stock is now traded at around $29.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 230,787 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 260.11%. The purchase prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33. The stock is now traded at around $125.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 33,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Dynatrace Inc (DT)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Dynatrace Inc by 218.39%. The purchase prices were between $44.52 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $52.12. The stock is now traded at around $70.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 79,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Flex Ltd (FLEX)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Flex Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.72 and $18.95, with an estimated average price of $18.04.

Sold Out: Certara Inc (CERT)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Certara Inc. The sale prices were between $24.79 and $33.31, with an estimated average price of $27.73.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66.

Sold Out: Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd (6981)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $7994 and $9388, with an estimated average price of $8611.88.



Here is the complete portfolio of Aperture Endeavour Equity Fund. Also check out:

1. Aperture Endeavour Equity Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Aperture Endeavour Equity Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aperture Endeavour Equity Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aperture Endeavour Equity Fund keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider