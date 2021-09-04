Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys XPO Logistics Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Flex, Certara Inc, The Walt Disney Co

- New Purchases: LIN, 2502, ESTC, UBER, EGHT, SNAP,
- Added Positions: XPO, TMUS, FB, WSC, FIS, DT, FTCH, LAD, AMZN, NUAN, CMCSA, MU, XLF, AON, CSTM, CNQ, MSFT, 6758, FISV, VAC, TRGP, MLCO, AA, WDC, VNET, ACM, FCX,
- Reduced Positions: OC, FNCH,
- Sold Out: FLEX, CERT, DIS, BABA, TME, 6981, TWTR, PCT, 4180,
These are the top 5 holdings of Aperture Endeavour Equity Fund
- T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 58,101 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 168.94%
- XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) - 57,103 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 218.41%
- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 230,787 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 159.13%
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 134,720 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.12%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 14,047 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 613.05%
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $313.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 12,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd (2502)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $4454 and $5505, with an estimated average price of $4991.82. The stock is now traded at around $5282.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 64,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Elastic NV (ESTC)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Elastic NV. The purchase prices were between $103 and $148.94, with an estimated average price of $124.53. The stock is now traded at around $171.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 12,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $40.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 33,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: 8x8 Inc (EGHT)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in 8x8 Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.03 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $28.42. The stock is now traded at around $25.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 24,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $75.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 9,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in XPO Logistics Inc by 218.41%. The purchase prices were between $71.74 and $88.7, with an estimated average price of $81.94. The stock is now traded at around $88.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.66%. The holding were 57,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 168.94%. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $136.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 58,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 613.05%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $376.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 14,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp by 159.13%. The purchase prices were between $27.51 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $28.73. The stock is now traded at around $29.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 230,787 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 260.11%. The purchase prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33. The stock is now traded at around $125.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 33,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Dynatrace Inc (DT)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Dynatrace Inc by 218.39%. The purchase prices were between $44.52 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $52.12. The stock is now traded at around $70.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 79,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Flex Ltd (FLEX)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Flex Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.72 and $18.95, with an estimated average price of $18.04.Sold Out: Certara Inc (CERT)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Certara Inc. The sale prices were between $24.79 and $33.31, with an estimated average price of $27.73.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66.Sold Out: Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd (6981)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $7994 and $9388, with an estimated average price of $8611.88.
