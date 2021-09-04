Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys XPO Logistics Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Flex, Certara Inc, The Walt Disney Co

New Purchases: LIN, 2502, ESTC, UBER, EGHT, SNAP,

Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Current Portfolio ) buys XPO Logistics Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Facebook Inc, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Linde PLC, sells Flex, Certara Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Alibaba Group Holding, Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III. As of 2021Q2, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III owns 35 stocks with a total value of $112 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 58,101 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 168.94% XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) - 57,103 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 218.41% WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 230,787 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 159.13% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 134,720 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.12% Facebook Inc (FB) - 14,047 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 613.05%

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $313.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 12,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $4454 and $5505, with an estimated average price of $4991.82. The stock is now traded at around $5282.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 64,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Elastic NV. The purchase prices were between $103 and $148.94, with an estimated average price of $124.53. The stock is now traded at around $171.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 12,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $40.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 33,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in 8x8 Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.03 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $28.42. The stock is now traded at around $25.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 24,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $75.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 9,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in XPO Logistics Inc by 218.41%. The purchase prices were between $71.74 and $88.7, with an estimated average price of $81.94. The stock is now traded at around $88.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.66%. The holding were 57,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 168.94%. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $136.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 58,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 613.05%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $376.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 14,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp by 159.13%. The purchase prices were between $27.51 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $28.73. The stock is now traded at around $29.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 230,787 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 260.11%. The purchase prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33. The stock is now traded at around $125.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 33,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Dynatrace Inc by 218.39%. The purchase prices were between $44.52 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $52.12. The stock is now traded at around $70.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 79,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Flex Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.72 and $18.95, with an estimated average price of $18.04.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Certara Inc. The sale prices were between $24.79 and $33.31, with an estimated average price of $27.73.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $7994 and $9388, with an estimated average price of $8611.88.