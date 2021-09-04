Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Squarespace Inc, Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Macerich Co, Sells JetBlue Airways Corp, TFI International Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC

New Purchases: SQSP, MRTX, MAC, BILL, BOOT, VMEO, FSS, OMIC, CACI, VRRM, GOGO, IWO, MYTE, TKNO, HOWL, RPHM,

Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Current Portfolio ) buys Squarespace Inc, Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Macerich Co, Bill.com Holdings Inc, Red Rock Resorts Inc, sells JetBlue Airways Corp, TFI International Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Ameresco Inc, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III. As of 2021Q2, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III owns 78 stocks with a total value of $114 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) - 37,269 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) - 11,440 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.51% Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) - 73,868 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.28% Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) - 37,606 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.1% Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) - 78,729 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.03%

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Squarespace Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.65 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $56.83. The stock is now traded at around $46.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 29,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $144 and $179.73, with an estimated average price of $160.98. The stock is now traded at around $172.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 10,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Macerich Co. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $18.49, with an estimated average price of $14.91. The stock is now traded at around $17.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 84,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.33 and $189.97, with an estimated average price of $156.32. The stock is now traded at around $297.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 7,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Boot Barn Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.8 and $84.71, with an estimated average price of $72.99. The stock is now traded at around $85.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 14,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $40.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 24,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 66.03%. The purchase prices were between $32.59 and $46.24, with an estimated average price of $39.41. The stock is now traded at around $46.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 78,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc by 146.75%. The purchase prices were between $62.35 and $70.92, with an estimated average price of $67.52. The stock is now traded at around $60.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 26,262 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Smartsheet Inc by 76.44%. The purchase prices were between $52.16 and $73.89, with an estimated average price of $62.43. The stock is now traded at around $83.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 25,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc by 291.25%. The purchase prices were between $62.53 and $87.34, with an estimated average price of $74.17. The stock is now traded at around $74.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 12,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Twist Bioscience Corp by 111.71%. The purchase prices were between $88.13 and $142.06, with an estimated average price of $116.32. The stock is now traded at around $114.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 10,797 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in argenx SE by 52.19%. The purchase prices were between $257.11 and $319.92, with an estimated average price of $284.1. The stock is now traded at around $350.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 5,532 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in JetBlue Airways Corp. The sale prices were between $16.71 and $21.25, with an estimated average price of $19.42.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $86.24 and $95.92, with an estimated average price of $92.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $32.73 and $47.95, with an estimated average price of $38.85.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Realogy Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $19.43, with an estimated average price of $17.05.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in NovoCure Ltd. The sale prices were between $130.4 and $225.58, with an estimated average price of $192.8.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III reduced to a holding in TFI International Inc by 52.8%. The sale prices were between $74.34 and $95.88, with an estimated average price of $86.86. The stock is now traded at around $115.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.91%. Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III still held 24,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III reduced to a holding in Ameresco Inc by 51.12%. The sale prices were between $46.19 and $65.48, with an estimated average price of $53.69. The stock is now traded at around $72.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.47%. Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III still held 30,508 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III reduced to a holding in Chart Industries Inc by 20.99%. The sale prices were between $129.07 and $163.07, with an estimated average price of $146.6. The stock is now traded at around $192.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III still held 17,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III reduced to a holding in Regal Beloit Corp by 29.17%. The sale prices were between $125.86 and $150.82, with an estimated average price of $141.25. The stock is now traded at around $151.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III still held 8,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III reduced to a holding in Primo Water Corp by 27.83%. The sale prices were between $16.01 and $17.69, with an estimated average price of $16.9. The stock is now traded at around $17.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III still held 49,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.