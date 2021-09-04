Logo
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Squarespace Inc, Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Macerich Co, Sells JetBlue Airways Corp, TFI International Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III (Current Portfolio) buys Squarespace Inc, Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Macerich Co, Bill.com Holdings Inc, Red Rock Resorts Inc, sells JetBlue Airways Corp, TFI International Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Ameresco Inc, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III. As of 2021Q2, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III owns 78 stocks with a total value of $114 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NICHOLAS PARTNERS SMALL CAP GROWTH FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nicholas+partners+small+cap+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NICHOLAS PARTNERS SMALL CAP GROWTH FUND
  1. Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) - 37,269 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
  2. Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) - 11,440 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.51%
  3. Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) - 73,868 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.28%
  4. Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) - 37,606 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.1%
  5. Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) - 78,729 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.03%
New Purchase: Squarespace Inc (SQSP)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Squarespace Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.65 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $56.83. The stock is now traded at around $46.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 29,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $144 and $179.73, with an estimated average price of $160.98. The stock is now traded at around $172.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 10,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Macerich Co (MAC)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Macerich Co. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $18.49, with an estimated average price of $14.91. The stock is now traded at around $17.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 84,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.33 and $189.97, with an estimated average price of $156.32. The stock is now traded at around $297.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 7,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Boot Barn Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.8 and $84.71, with an estimated average price of $72.99. The stock is now traded at around $85.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 14,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $40.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 24,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 66.03%. The purchase prices were between $32.59 and $46.24, with an estimated average price of $39.41. The stock is now traded at around $46.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 78,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc by 146.75%. The purchase prices were between $62.35 and $70.92, with an estimated average price of $67.52. The stock is now traded at around $60.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 26,262 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Smartsheet Inc by 76.44%. The purchase prices were between $52.16 and $73.89, with an estimated average price of $62.43. The stock is now traded at around $83.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 25,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc by 291.25%. The purchase prices were between $62.53 and $87.34, with an estimated average price of $74.17. The stock is now traded at around $74.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 12,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Twist Bioscience Corp by 111.71%. The purchase prices were between $88.13 and $142.06, with an estimated average price of $116.32. The stock is now traded at around $114.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 10,797 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: argenx SE (ARGX)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in argenx SE by 52.19%. The purchase prices were between $257.11 and $319.92, with an estimated average price of $284.1. The stock is now traded at around $350.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 5,532 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in JetBlue Airways Corp. The sale prices were between $16.71 and $21.25, with an estimated average price of $19.42.

Sold Out: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $86.24 and $95.92, with an estimated average price of $92.

Sold Out: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $32.73 and $47.95, with an estimated average price of $38.85.

Sold Out: Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Realogy Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $19.43, with an estimated average price of $17.05.

Sold Out: NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in NovoCure Ltd. The sale prices were between $130.4 and $225.58, with an estimated average price of $192.8.

Sold Out: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61.

Reduced: TFI International Inc (TFII)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III reduced to a holding in TFI International Inc by 52.8%. The sale prices were between $74.34 and $95.88, with an estimated average price of $86.86. The stock is now traded at around $115.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.91%. Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III still held 24,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Ameresco Inc (AMRC)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III reduced to a holding in Ameresco Inc by 51.12%. The sale prices were between $46.19 and $65.48, with an estimated average price of $53.69. The stock is now traded at around $72.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.47%. Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III still held 30,508 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Chart Industries Inc (GTLS)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III reduced to a holding in Chart Industries Inc by 20.99%. The sale prices were between $129.07 and $163.07, with an estimated average price of $146.6. The stock is now traded at around $192.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III still held 17,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Regal Beloit Corp (RBC)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III reduced to a holding in Regal Beloit Corp by 29.17%. The sale prices were between $125.86 and $150.82, with an estimated average price of $141.25. The stock is now traded at around $151.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III still held 8,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Primo Water Corp (PRMW)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III reduced to a holding in Primo Water Corp by 27.83%. The sale prices were between $16.01 and $17.69, with an estimated average price of $16.9. The stock is now traded at around $17.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III still held 49,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.



insider