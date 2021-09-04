Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys JD.com Inc, StoneCo, MakeMyTrip, Sells The Kraft Heinz Co, 21Vianet Group Inc, Copa Holdings SA

New Purchases: JD, STNE, MMYT, FMX, SE, RBLX, REGN, PTON, FTCH, F, AC, CRWD, GS, VIAC, HUYA, PLTR, SNOW, ENPH, LMND, ALSEA, VVOS,

Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Current Portfolio ) buys JD.com Inc, StoneCo, MakeMyTrip, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, sells The Kraft Heinz Co, 21Vianet Group Inc, Copa Holdings SA, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Huazhu Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III. As of 2021Q2, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III owns 29 stocks with a total value of $14 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV (VLRS) - 51,717 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 387.85% JD.com Inc (JD) - 11,992 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. New Position Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 8,523 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. StoneCo Ltd (STNE) - 12,534 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. New Position MakeMyTrip Ltd (MMYT) - 27,748 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. New Position

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $79.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.65%. The holding were 11,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in StoneCo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.15 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $64.78. The stock is now traded at around $44.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.84%. The holding were 12,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in MakeMyTrip Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $32.78, with an estimated average price of $27.9. The stock is now traded at around $26.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.79%. The holding were 27,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $75.33 and $86.55, with an estimated average price of $81.73. The stock is now traded at around $85.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.31%. The holding were 9,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $353.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.94%. The holding were 2,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $82.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 7,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV by 387.85%. The purchase prices were between $14.26 and $19.21, with an estimated average price of $16.94. The stock is now traded at around $20.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.49%. The holding were 51,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $40 and $44.52, with an estimated average price of $42.05.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Copa Holdings SA. The sale prices were between $75.18 and $88.47, with an estimated average price of $80.57.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $52.79 and $60.93, with an estimated average price of $56.42.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $59.55 and $72.65, with an estimated average price of $65.47.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III reduced to a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc by 49.32%. The sale prices were between $20.19 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $25.65. The stock is now traded at around $21.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -7.68%. Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III still held 24,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.