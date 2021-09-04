Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys JD.com Inc, StoneCo, MakeMyTrip, Sells The Kraft Heinz Co, 21Vianet Group Inc, Copa Holdings SA

- New Purchases: JD, STNE, MMYT, FMX, SE, RBLX, REGN, PTON, FTCH, F, AC, CRWD, GS, VIAC, HUYA, PLTR, SNOW, ENPH, LMND, ALSEA, VVOS,
- Added Positions: VLRS,
- Reduced Positions: VNET, NVDA, XOM,
- Sold Out: KHC, CPA, TSM, HTHT, 00027, GM, GOOGL, BA, CAT, VIPS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Aperture New World Opportunities Fund
- Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV (VLRS) - 51,717 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 387.85%
- JD.com Inc (JD) - 11,992 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 8,523 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio.
- StoneCo Ltd (STNE) - 12,534 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
- MakeMyTrip Ltd (MMYT) - 27,748 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $79.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.65%. The holding were 11,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in StoneCo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.15 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $64.78. The stock is now traded at around $44.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.84%. The holding were 12,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MakeMyTrip Ltd (MMYT)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in MakeMyTrip Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $32.78, with an estimated average price of $27.9. The stock is now traded at around $26.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.79%. The holding were 27,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $75.33 and $86.55, with an estimated average price of $81.73. The stock is now traded at around $85.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.31%. The holding were 9,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $353.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.94%. The holding were 2,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $82.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 7,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV (VLRS)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV by 387.85%. The purchase prices were between $14.26 and $19.21, with an estimated average price of $16.94. The stock is now traded at around $20.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.49%. The holding were 51,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $40 and $44.52, with an estimated average price of $42.05.Sold Out: Copa Holdings SA (CPA)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Copa Holdings SA. The sale prices were between $75.18 and $88.47, with an estimated average price of $80.57.Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3.Sold Out: Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $52.79 and $60.93, with an estimated average price of $56.42.Sold Out: Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd (00027)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $59.55 and $72.65, with an estimated average price of $65.47.Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75.Reduced: 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III reduced to a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc by 49.32%. The sale prices were between $20.19 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $25.65. The stock is now traded at around $21.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -7.68%. Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III still held 24,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.
