Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Signet Jewelers, Covetrus Inc, Green Plains Inc, Sells Performance Food Group Co, Brixmor Property Group Inc, ITT Inc

Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Current Portfolio ) buys Signet Jewelers, Covetrus Inc, Green Plains Inc, Independence Realty Trust Inc, Black Hills Corp, sells Performance Food Group Co, Brixmor Property Group Inc, ITT Inc, United Therapeutics Corp, Kennametal Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III. As of 2021Q2, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III owns 80 stocks with a total value of $13 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX) - 14,030 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.15% Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) - 2,975 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.83% Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) - 8,520 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.72% Rambus Inc (RMBS) - 8,980 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO) - 4,795 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.71%

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Signet Jewelers Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.73 and $80.79, with an estimated average price of $64.43. The stock is now traded at around $83.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 2,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Covetrus Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.24 and $30.86, with an estimated average price of $28.04. The stock is now traded at around $21.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 7,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Green Plains Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.63 and $34.65, with an estimated average price of $29.84. The stock is now traded at around $35.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 5,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.2 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.93. The stock is now traded at around $20.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 9,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Black Hills Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.25 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $67.93. The stock is now traded at around $71.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 2,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Four Corners Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.76 and $29.89, with an estimated average price of $28.25. The stock is now traded at around $29.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 5,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Pacira BioSciences Inc by 90.57%. The purchase prices were between $59.18 and $70.09, with an estimated average price of $63.46. The stock is now traded at around $56.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 3,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Blackbaud Inc by 45.83%. The purchase prices were between $65.98 and $79.02, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $71.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 2,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Southside Bancshares Inc by 57.62%. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $43.29, with an estimated average price of $40.76. The stock is now traded at around $37.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 4,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in ONE Gas Inc by 36.04%. The purchase prices were between $73.03 and $81.37, with an estimated average price of $76.96. The stock is now traded at around $72.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc by 34.30%. The purchase prices were between $113.03 and $155.64, with an estimated average price of $133.72. The stock is now traded at around $138.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Webster Financial Corp by 32.09%. The purchase prices were between $50.55 and $57.93, with an estimated average price of $55.47. The stock is now traded at around $49.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Performance Food Group Co. The sale prices were between $47.09 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $52.92.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $20.23 and $24.29, with an estimated average price of $22.23.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in ITT Inc. The sale prices were between $87.21 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $93.05.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in United Therapeutics Corp. The sale prices were between $167.27 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $190.06.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Kennametal Inc. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $42.25, with an estimated average price of $39.15.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $33.87, with an estimated average price of $32.15.