Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys UGI Corp

New Purchases: UGIC,

Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Current Portfolio ) buys UGI Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III. As of 2021Q2, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III owns 1 stocks with a total value of $2 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

UGI Corp (UGIC) - 15,000 shares, 21.51% of the total portfolio. New Position

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in UGI Corp. The purchase prices were between $101 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $105.4. The stock is now traded at around $105.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.51%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.