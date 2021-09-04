Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Wingtech Technology Co, Bilibili Inc, Sells Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai, KAZ Minerals PLC, Pinduoduo Inc

New Purchases: 600745, BILI, 601012, HINDUNILVR, DASA3, MARUTI, 300763, ANTO, YMM, EDV,

Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Current Portfolio ) buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Wingtech Technology Co, Bilibili Inc, LONGi Green Energy Technology Co, Saudi National Bank, sells Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai, KAZ Minerals PLC, Pinduoduo Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III. As of 2021Q2, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III owns 65 stocks with a total value of $267 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 762,304 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.27% First Quantum Minerals Ltd (FM) - 618,053 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.5% Reliance Industries Ltd (RELIANCE) - 299,112 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.00% Bank Bradesco SA (BBDC4) - 1,520,370 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72% Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 105,063 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.72%

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Wingtech Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $80.4 and $104.65, with an estimated average price of $91.44. The stock is now traded at around $112.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 205,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.49 and $126.85, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $85.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 24,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $58.21 and $88.84, with an estimated average price of $69.94. The stock is now traded at around $85.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 189,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Hindustan Unilever Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2307.75 and $2514.35, with an estimated average price of $2397.66. The stock is now traded at around $2766.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 64,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Diagnosticos da America SA. The purchase prices were between $57.2 and $145, with an estimated average price of $66.29. The stock is now traded at around $49.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 133,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6455.65 and $7649, with an estimated average price of $6916.65. The stock is now traded at around $6863.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 14,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 50.27%. The purchase prices were between $547 and $619, with an estimated average price of $591.84. The stock is now traded at around $620.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 762,304 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Saudi National Bank by 223.68%. The purchase prices were between $52.7 and $58, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $61.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 231,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in MediaTek Inc by 39.13%. The purchase prices were between $873 and $1185, with an estimated average price of $977.9. The stock is now traded at around $919.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 202,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd by 33.76%. The purchase prices were between $3035.65 and $3380.8, with an estimated average price of $3178.81. The stock is now traded at around $3842.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 165,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA by 113.87%. The purchase prices were between $41.45 and $55.69, with an estimated average price of $49.31. The stock is now traded at around $53.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 65,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in NAVER Corp by 34.45%. The purchase prices were between $337500 and $423500, with an estimated average price of $375430. The stock is now traded at around $452500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 16,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai. The sale prices were between $49.82 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $57.42.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in KAZ Minerals PLC. The sale prices were between $8.48 and $8.69, with an estimated average price of $8.54.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $115.23 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $130.17.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $66.35 and $114.2, with an estimated average price of $86.43.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $17.12 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $20.81.