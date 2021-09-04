Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Energy Transfer Operating LP, Sells Energy Transfer Operating LP, RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund I, VEREIT Inc

Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Current Portfolio ) buys Energy Transfer Operating LP, sells Energy Transfer Operating LP, RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund I, VEREIT Inc, GMAC Capital Trust I during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III. As of 2021Q2, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III owns 15 stocks with a total value of $17 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDO) - 120,242 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77% RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund I (OPP) - 175,648 shares, 9.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.56% DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) - 147,982 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) - 73,957 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. SCE Trust III (SCEpH.PFD) - 61,167 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Energy Transfer Operating LP by 63.56%. The purchase prices were between $22.16 and $23.3, with an estimated average price of $22.45. The stock is now traded at around $22.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 53,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Energy Transfer Operating LP. The sale prices were between $22.91 and $23.95, with an estimated average price of $23.17.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III reduced to a holding in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund I by 24.56%. The sale prices were between $14.86 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $15.41. The stock is now traded at around $15.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.9%. Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III still held 175,648 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III reduced to a holding in VEREIT Inc by 34.95%. The sale prices were between $38.62 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $45.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.07%. Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III still held 15,303 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III reduced to a holding in GMAC Capital Trust I by 53.48%. The sale prices were between $25.24 and $25.72, with an estimated average price of $25.5. The stock is now traded at around $26.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III still held 6,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.