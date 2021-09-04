Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys CMC Materials Inc, Thor Industries Inc, Sells Extended Stay America Inc, Clean Harbors Inc, AGCO Corp

- New Purchases: CCMP,
- Added Positions: THO, DAR, MUSA, TMX,
- Reduced Positions: CLH, AGCO, FHN, AWI, CR, UNVR, BR, TKR, WRK,
- Sold Out: STAY,
These are the top 5 holdings of SouthernSun U.S. Equity Fund
- Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 50,948 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.34%
- The Brink's Co (BCO) - 44,586 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio.
- Thor Industries Inc (THO) - 28,300 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.02%
- Polaris Inc (PII) - 21,289 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
- The Timken Co (TKR) - 33,666 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72%
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.36 and $196.9, with an estimated average price of $165.94. The stock is now traded at around $131.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 9,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Thor Industries Inc (THO)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Thor Industries Inc by 20.02%. The purchase prices were between $104.35 and $146.76, with an estimated average price of $127.32. The stock is now traded at around $114.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 28,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.Reduced: Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III reduced to a holding in Clean Harbors Inc by 30.74%. The sale prices were between $84.06 and $94.91, with an estimated average price of $90.72. The stock is now traded at around $102.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.2%. Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III still held 16,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: AGCO Corp (AGCO)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III reduced to a holding in AGCO Corp by 24.54%. The sale prices were between $121.75 and $156.6, with an estimated average price of $140.83. The stock is now traded at around $138.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.02%. Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III still held 10,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: First Horizon Corp (FHN)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III reduced to a holding in First Horizon Corp by 21.68%. The sale prices were between $16.74 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $15.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III still held 92,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.
