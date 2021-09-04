Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Buys Facebook Inc, Danaher Corp, Amphenol Corp, Sells Alphabet Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc

New Purchases: FB, DHR, APH, LRCX, AMT, SYK, PLD, XYL, INFO, CARR, KMB, ROST, ALXN, KLAC, FLT, RE, WLTW, WU, CDW, NLSN, ALLE, PAYX, CTLT, VTR, MKC, OMC, INCY, NLOK, UAA, DISCA, HRL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Facebook Inc, Danaher Corp, Amphenol Corp, Lam Research Corp, American Tower Corp, sells Alphabet Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Progressive Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Democratic Large Cap Core ETF. As of 2021Q2, Democratic Large Cap Core ETF owns 60 stocks with a total value of $4 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,486 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.58% Facebook Inc (FB) - 546 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. New Position M&T Bank Corp (MTB) - 1,246 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.43% International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 1,074 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.62% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 744 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.39%

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $376.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.62%. The holding were 546 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $332.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 541 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF initiated holding in Amphenol Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.17 and $69.16, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $77.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 1,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $610.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 182 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $302.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 359 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35. The stock is now traded at around $276.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 358 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF added to a holding in M&T Bank Corp by 35.43%. The purchase prices were between $142.98 and $167.27, with an estimated average price of $156.17. The stock is now traded at around $138.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 1,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF added to a holding in Apple Inc by 26.58%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $154.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 41.73%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $462.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 68.81%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $590.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 184 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF sold out a holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $25.07 and $28.93, with an estimated average price of $26.57.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $302.26 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $327.7.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $113.34 and $142.77, with an estimated average price of $124.87.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $50.49 and $64.06, with an estimated average price of $57.51.