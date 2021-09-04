Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Kornit Digital, EnPro Industries Inc, Skyline Champion Corp, Sells Envista Holdings Corp, Everbridge Inc, Vital Farms Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Kornit Digital, EnPro Industries Inc, Skyline Champion Corp, Sells Envista Holdings Corp, Everbridge Inc, Vital Farms Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III (Current Portfolio) buys Kornit Digital, EnPro Industries Inc, Skyline Champion Corp, Driven Brands Holdings Inc, Astec Industries Inc, sells Envista Holdings Corp, Everbridge Inc, Vital Farms Inc, Clarivate PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III. As of 2021Q2, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III owns 23 stocks with a total value of $483 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aperture Discover Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aperture+discover+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Aperture Discover Equity Fund
  1. Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) - 355,837 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.68%
  2. Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) - 433,973 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.30%
  3. Sprout Social Inc (SPT) - 407,656 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.50%
  4. Revolve Group Inc (RVLV) - 501,710 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.86%
  5. Astec Industries Inc (ASTE) - 474,416 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.53%
New Purchase: EnPro Industries Inc (NPO)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in EnPro Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $99.38, with an estimated average price of $91.2. The stock is now traded at around $85.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 141,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Mister Car Wash Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.3 and $22.4, with an estimated average price of $21.25. The stock is now traded at around $19.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 299,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $47.06, with an estimated average price of $35.66. The stock is now traded at around $37.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 128,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 55.68%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $124.49, with an estimated average price of $105.41. The stock is now traded at around $136.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 355,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Skyline Champion Corp (SKY)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Skyline Champion Corp by 169.93%. The purchase prices were between $39.53 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $47.17. The stock is now traded at around $64.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 307,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Driven Brands Holdings Inc by 51.36%. The purchase prices were between $25 and $30.92, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 962,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Astec Industries Inc (ASTE)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Astec Industries Inc by 46.53%. The purchase prices were between $59.08 and $79.2, with an estimated average price of $69.98. The stock is now traded at around $59.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 474,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Atkore Inc (ATKR)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Atkore Inc by 46.26%. The purchase prices were between $67.51 and $89.11, with an estimated average price of $76.06. The stock is now traded at around $90.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 396,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Olo Inc (OLO)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Olo Inc by 81.53%. The purchase prices were between $23.3 and $42.87, with an estimated average price of $31.61. The stock is now traded at around $37.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 432,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Envista Holdings Corp (NVST)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Envista Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $40.8 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $43.3.

Sold Out: Everbridge Inc (EVBG)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Everbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $110.28 and $143.72, with an estimated average price of $124.85.

Sold Out: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Clarivate PLC. The sale prices were between $24.64 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $27.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of Aperture Discover Equity Fund. Also check out:

1. Aperture Discover Equity Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Aperture Discover Equity Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aperture Discover Equity Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aperture Discover Equity Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider