Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Kornit Digital, EnPro Industries Inc, Skyline Champion Corp, Sells Envista Holdings Corp, Everbridge Inc, Vital Farms Inc

- New Purchases: NPO, MCW, DV,
- Added Positions: KRNT, SKY, DRVN, ASTE, ATKR, OLO, BOOT, LIND, RVLV, AZEK, MTN, SPT, MBUU, AIR, OSW,
- Reduced Positions: VITL, NYT, ASH, RH, NGVT,
- Sold Out: NVST, EVBG, CLVT,
For the details of Aperture Discover Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aperture+discover+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Aperture Discover Equity Fund
- Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) - 355,837 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.68%
- Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) - 433,973 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.30%
- Sprout Social Inc (SPT) - 407,656 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.50%
- Revolve Group Inc (RVLV) - 501,710 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.86%
- Astec Industries Inc (ASTE) - 474,416 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.53%
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in EnPro Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $99.38, with an estimated average price of $91.2. The stock is now traded at around $85.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 141,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Mister Car Wash Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.3 and $22.4, with an estimated average price of $21.25. The stock is now traded at around $19.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 299,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $47.06, with an estimated average price of $35.66. The stock is now traded at around $37.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 128,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 55.68%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $124.49, with an estimated average price of $105.41. The stock is now traded at around $136.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 355,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Skyline Champion Corp (SKY)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Skyline Champion Corp by 169.93%. The purchase prices were between $39.53 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $47.17. The stock is now traded at around $64.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 307,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Driven Brands Holdings Inc by 51.36%. The purchase prices were between $25 and $30.92, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 962,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Astec Industries Inc (ASTE)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Astec Industries Inc by 46.53%. The purchase prices were between $59.08 and $79.2, with an estimated average price of $69.98. The stock is now traded at around $59.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 474,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Atkore Inc (ATKR)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Atkore Inc by 46.26%. The purchase prices were between $67.51 and $89.11, with an estimated average price of $76.06. The stock is now traded at around $90.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 396,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Olo Inc (OLO)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Olo Inc by 81.53%. The purchase prices were between $23.3 and $42.87, with an estimated average price of $31.61. The stock is now traded at around $37.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 432,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Envista Holdings Corp (NVST)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Envista Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $40.8 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $43.3.Sold Out: Everbridge Inc (EVBG)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Everbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $110.28 and $143.72, with an estimated average price of $124.85.Sold Out: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Clarivate PLC. The sale prices were between $24.64 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $27.5.
Here is the complete portfolio of Aperture Discover Equity Fund. Also check out:
1. Aperture Discover Equity Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Aperture Discover Equity Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aperture Discover Equity Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aperture Discover Equity Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment