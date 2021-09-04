Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Kornit Digital, EnPro Industries Inc, Skyline Champion Corp, Sells Envista Holdings Corp, Everbridge Inc, Vital Farms Inc

New Purchases: NPO, MCW, DV,

NPO, MCW, DV, Added Positions: KRNT, SKY, DRVN, ASTE, ATKR, OLO, BOOT, LIND, RVLV, AZEK, MTN, SPT, MBUU, AIR, OSW,

KRNT, SKY, DRVN, ASTE, ATKR, OLO, BOOT, LIND, RVLV, AZEK, MTN, SPT, MBUU, AIR, OSW, Reduced Positions: VITL, NYT, ASH, RH, NGVT,

VITL, NYT, ASH, RH, NGVT, Sold Out: NVST, EVBG, CLVT,

Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Current Portfolio ) buys Kornit Digital, EnPro Industries Inc, Skyline Champion Corp, Driven Brands Holdings Inc, Astec Industries Inc, sells Envista Holdings Corp, Everbridge Inc, Vital Farms Inc, Clarivate PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III. As of 2021Q2, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III owns 23 stocks with a total value of $483 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aperture Discover Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aperture+discover+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) - 355,837 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.68% Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) - 433,973 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.30% Sprout Social Inc (SPT) - 407,656 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.50% Revolve Group Inc (RVLV) - 501,710 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.86% Astec Industries Inc (ASTE) - 474,416 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.53%

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in EnPro Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $99.38, with an estimated average price of $91.2. The stock is now traded at around $85.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 141,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Mister Car Wash Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.3 and $22.4, with an estimated average price of $21.25. The stock is now traded at around $19.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 299,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $47.06, with an estimated average price of $35.66. The stock is now traded at around $37.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 128,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 55.68%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $124.49, with an estimated average price of $105.41. The stock is now traded at around $136.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 355,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Skyline Champion Corp by 169.93%. The purchase prices were between $39.53 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $47.17. The stock is now traded at around $64.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 307,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Driven Brands Holdings Inc by 51.36%. The purchase prices were between $25 and $30.92, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 962,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Astec Industries Inc by 46.53%. The purchase prices were between $59.08 and $79.2, with an estimated average price of $69.98. The stock is now traded at around $59.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 474,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Atkore Inc by 46.26%. The purchase prices were between $67.51 and $89.11, with an estimated average price of $76.06. The stock is now traded at around $90.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 396,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Olo Inc by 81.53%. The purchase prices were between $23.3 and $42.87, with an estimated average price of $31.61. The stock is now traded at around $37.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 432,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Envista Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $40.8 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $43.3.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Everbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $110.28 and $143.72, with an estimated average price of $124.85.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Clarivate PLC. The sale prices were between $24.64 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $27.5.