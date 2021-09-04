(HRC): Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Hill-Rom; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Hill-Rom Holdings (: HRC) ("Hill-Rom" or the "Company") breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Baxter International Inc. ("Baxter") (: BAX).



On September 3, 2021, Hill-Rom announced entering into a merger agreement with Baxter. Under the agreement terms, Baxter will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Hill-Rom common stock for $156 per share in cash.

The investigation concerns whether the Hill-Rom board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for Hill-Rom shares of common stock. Nationally recognized, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether the proposed deal represents adequate consideration.

If you are a shareholder of Hill-Rom and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you're interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ([email protected]) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

