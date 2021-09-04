Microsoft Corp (MSFT) EVP, CFO Amy Hood Sold $18.2 million of Shares

EVP, CFO of Microsoft Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Amy Hood (insider trades) sold 60,000 shares of MSFT on 09/01/2021 at an average price of $303.08 a share. The total sale was $18.2 million.
