Aegis Funds Buys West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Iamgold Corp, Interfor Corp, Sells Geospace Technologies Corp

- New Purchases: WFG, IAG, VAL, CG, TDW, AGG, GIP, BRV, AGC, ESN,
- Added Positions: IFP, AE, CAPD, AR, TLG, EQX, KMR, IPCO, CFF, ERD, SGI, SEPL, TV, ASC, INV,
- Reduced Positions: GEOS, RFP, LIO,
These are the top 5 holdings of Aegis Value Fund
- Amerigo Resources Ltd (ARG) - 17,032,738 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio.
- Resolute Forest Products Inc (RFP) - 1,244,154 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.54%
- Interfor Corp (IFP) - 567,559 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.85%
- Kenmare Resources PLC (KMR) - 2,148,598 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.50%
- West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG) - 155,101 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. New Position
Aegis Funds initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $68.29 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $76.73. The stock is now traded at around $80.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.26%. The holding were 155,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Iamgold Corp (IAG)
Aegis Funds initiated holding in Iamgold Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.9 and $3.83, with an estimated average price of $3.36. The stock is now traded at around $2.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 2,425,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Valaris Ltd (VAL)
Aegis Funds initiated holding in Valaris Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $30.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 139,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Centerra Gold Inc (CG)
Aegis Funds initiated holding in Centerra Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.25 and $12.06, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $9.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 509,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tidewater Inc (TDW)
Aegis Funds initiated holding in Tidewater Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.55 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $11.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 295,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: African Gold Group Inc (AGG)
Aegis Funds initiated holding in African Gold Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.12 and $0.2, with an estimated average price of $0.16. The stock is now traded at around $0.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,900,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Interfor Corp (IFP)
Aegis Funds added to a holding in Interfor Corp by 58.85%. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $31.78. The stock is now traded at around $28.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 567,559 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Adams Resources & Energy Inc (AE)
Aegis Funds added to a holding in Adams Resources & Energy Inc by 285.97%. The purchase prices were between $25.62 and $30.4, with an estimated average price of $27.57. The stock is now traded at around $30.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 130,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Capital Ltd (CAPD)
Aegis Funds added to a holding in Capital Ltd by 182.89%. The purchase prices were between $0.63 and $0.84, with an estimated average price of $0.74. The stock is now traded at around $0.816000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 3,592,843 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Antero Resources Corp (AR)
Aegis Funds added to a holding in Antero Resources Corp by 49.81%. The purchase prices were between $8.96 and $15.06, with an estimated average price of $11.72. The stock is now traded at around $16.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 2,841,674 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Troilus Gold Corp (TLG)
Aegis Funds added to a holding in Troilus Gold Corp by 2034.14%. The purchase prices were between $0.9 and $1.29, with an estimated average price of $1.1. The stock is now traded at around $0.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 2,523,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Equinox Gold Corp (EQX)
Aegis Funds added to a holding in Equinox Gold Corp by 27.15%. The purchase prices were between $8.53 and $11.38, with an estimated average price of $10.49. The stock is now traded at around $9.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 936,737 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Geospace Technologies Corp (GEOS)
Aegis Funds reduced to a holding in Geospace Technologies Corp by 41.29%. The sale prices were between $7.4 and $9.13, with an estimated average price of $8.25. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Aegis Funds still held 149,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Aegis Value Fund.
1. Aegis Value Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Aegis Value Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aegis Value Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aegis Value Fund keeps buying
