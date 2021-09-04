Aegis Funds Buys West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Iamgold Corp, Interfor Corp, Sells Geospace Technologies Corp

New Purchases: WFG, IAG, VAL, CG, TDW, AGG, GIP, BRV, AGC, ESN,

WFG, IAG, VAL, CG, TDW, AGG, GIP, BRV, AGC, ESN, Added Positions: IFP, AE, CAPD, AR, TLG, EQX, KMR, IPCO, CFF, ERD, SGI, SEPL, TV, ASC, INV,

IFP, AE, CAPD, AR, TLG, EQX, KMR, IPCO, CFF, ERD, SGI, SEPL, TV, ASC, INV, Reduced Positions: GEOS, RFP, LIO,

Investment company Aegis Funds Current Portfolio ) buys West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Iamgold Corp, Interfor Corp, Valaris, Centerra Gold Inc, sells Geospace Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aegis Funds. As of 2021Q2, Aegis Funds owns 55 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amerigo Resources Ltd (ARG) - 17,032,738 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Resolute Forest Products Inc (RFP) - 1,244,154 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.54% Interfor Corp (IFP) - 567,559 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.85% Kenmare Resources PLC (KMR) - 2,148,598 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.50% West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG) - 155,101 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. New Position

Aegis Funds initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $68.29 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $76.73. The stock is now traded at around $80.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.26%. The holding were 155,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aegis Funds initiated holding in Iamgold Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.9 and $3.83, with an estimated average price of $3.36. The stock is now traded at around $2.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 2,425,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aegis Funds initiated holding in Valaris Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $30.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 139,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aegis Funds initiated holding in Centerra Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.25 and $12.06, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $9.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 509,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aegis Funds initiated holding in Tidewater Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.55 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $11.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 295,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aegis Funds initiated holding in African Gold Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.12 and $0.2, with an estimated average price of $0.16. The stock is now traded at around $0.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,900,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aegis Funds added to a holding in Interfor Corp by 58.85%. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $31.78. The stock is now traded at around $28.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 567,559 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aegis Funds added to a holding in Adams Resources & Energy Inc by 285.97%. The purchase prices were between $25.62 and $30.4, with an estimated average price of $27.57. The stock is now traded at around $30.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 130,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aegis Funds added to a holding in Capital Ltd by 182.89%. The purchase prices were between $0.63 and $0.84, with an estimated average price of $0.74. The stock is now traded at around $0.816000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 3,592,843 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aegis Funds added to a holding in Antero Resources Corp by 49.81%. The purchase prices were between $8.96 and $15.06, with an estimated average price of $11.72. The stock is now traded at around $16.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 2,841,674 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aegis Funds added to a holding in Troilus Gold Corp by 2034.14%. The purchase prices were between $0.9 and $1.29, with an estimated average price of $1.1. The stock is now traded at around $0.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 2,523,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aegis Funds added to a holding in Equinox Gold Corp by 27.15%. The purchase prices were between $8.53 and $11.38, with an estimated average price of $10.49. The stock is now traded at around $9.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 936,737 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aegis Funds reduced to a holding in Geospace Technologies Corp by 41.29%. The sale prices were between $7.4 and $9.13, with an estimated average price of $8.25. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Aegis Funds still held 149,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.