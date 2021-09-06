EML-powered Vault Hopes Its Vaccine Rewards Cards Offer Hard-hit Australian Businesses A Lockdown Exit

EML Payments’ (ASX: EML) (S&P/ASX 200) client Vault Payment Solutions believes its rewards boost for COVID shots provides a lockdown-free pathway for frustrated business owners, suppliers and venues to reopen their doors fully and help keep their workforces, customers and guests safe. The company believes its jump-start solution will quickly get more staff and visitors back on deck and become a business lifeline.

EML and Vault are helping businesses, suppliers and event organisers get employees, customers and attendees back faster by incentivising Coronavirus vaccinations. (Photo: Business Wire)

Vault has simplified a complex certification process with a streamlined, end-to-end solution. Real-time validation ensures that those who have received both vaccinations, and qualify under the incentive program, are instantly issued with a custom digital prepaid card that can be spent everywhere Mastercard is accepted worldwide.

''It's admirable to see clients take action to implement rewards for getting the jab to help return to normality,'' stressed Michael Jess, General Manager at Vault.

''People can enjoy being rewarded for receiving the jab by rolling up their sleeves to get businesses back on track,'' stated Sarah Bowles, Group Chief Digital Officer at EML.

Vault is heartened to see businesses, suppliers, and events exceed their duty of care to their employees, customers and delegates by incentivising vaccination versus enduring a prolonged lockdown.

It is legal for any party to use materials produced by any Government in Australia to promote a COVID-19 vaccination incentive program.

