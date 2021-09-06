Amorepacific Celebrated Its 76th Anniversary in the Metaverse

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Amorepacific Celebrated Its 76th Anniversary in the Metaverse

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

-CEO Suh Kyung-bae delivered a message about 'New Beauty'

-Employees participated in the various programs in a 3-day festival in the metaverse to celebrate together

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 6, 2021

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amorepacific hosted an online ceremony for its 76th anniversary in the metaverse from September 1 to 3. All Amorepacific members both in Korea and abroad were invited to take part in the 3-day festival from their home or office and celebrated its 76th anniversary together.

Amorepacific_hosted_an_online_ceremony_for_its_76th_anniversary_in_the_metaverse.jpg

The main facilities in Amorepacific HQ were recreated in the metaverse for a virtual tour and experience. Amorepacific members, who joined the festival online in celebration of the anniversary, could leave congratulatory messages to the employees receiving long-term service awards, and participated in various programs including a corporate history quiz, an escape room game and a heritage treasure hunt.

Through the virtual programs, the company members also reflected on the foremost principle of Amorepacific that has remained unchanged over the past 76 years – 'Customer Centricity'. With the founding philosophy of contributing to humanity through beauty and health, they once again aligned themselves with the company's strategic direction for the future in pursuit of its mission to make 'A MORE Beautiful World'.

At the event on September 3, Chairman and CEO Suh Kyungbae delivered a message celebrating the 76th anniversary, rewarded long serving members and declared the 2025 Vision together with all of the Amorepacific members. In his video message, he encouraged members to create a world of 'New Beauty' in which everyone discovers their unique beauty and truly enjoys a happy life. The vision he declared aims to 1) Focus on the growth of high-functional products including bio and derma cosmetics and the wellness category to expand its business into 'Life Beauty' spanning every moment of life, 2) Provide super-personalized beauty solutions using the company's detailed customer data accumulated for a long time and advanced digital technology and 3) Create an advanced business ecosystem based on proactive 'empathy' for every stakeholder.

Since its establishment on September 5, 1945, Amorepacific Group has continued to communicate with the world to find true beauty and its value. This year, in particular, the company announced its five sustainability goals '2030 A MORE Beautiful Promise' and put effort into corporate social responsibility and ESG management to fulfill its duty as a responsible corporate citizen.

Amorepacific_Chairman_and_CEO_Suh_Kyungbae_delivered_a_message_celebrating_the_76th_anniversary_in_t.jpg

Amore_Pacific_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN96765&sd=2021-09-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amorepacific-celebrated-its-76th-anniversary-in-the-metaverse-301369658.html

SOURCE Amorepacific

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN96765&Transmission_Id=202109060215PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN96765&DateId=20210906
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment