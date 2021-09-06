UMC Reports Sales for August 2021

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of August 2021.

Revenues for August 2021

Period 2021 2020 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) August 18,789,991 14,841,818 +3,948,173 +26.60% Jan.-Aug. 135,160,866 116,990,748 +18,170,118 +15.53%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated

