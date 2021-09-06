Between January and August, 1.35 billion euros were traded via Lleida.net's technology

PR Newswire

MADRID, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the first eight months of 2021, 1.35 billion euros worth of trades were executed through Lleida.net's (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) (OTCQX:LLEIF) platforms and services.

Over these eight months, 2.25 million contracts were processed electronically via the company's technology.

The companies that used this technology are mainly in the telephony, energy, finance, and insurance sectors.

More than one million of these contracts correspond to the Click & Sign API service, about 600,000 contracts to the Click & Sign PRO service, and finally, another 600,000 were SMS Contracts.

The company, which is listed in Madrid, Paris and New York, estimates the average value of each of the contracts processed using its technology to be around 600 euros per year.

"We boost and resource our Innovation and Development specialists on a permanent basis precisely for this, to be able to bring value to our customers and the market through services that facilitate electronic contracting and notification," explains Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of Lleida.net.

"The evolution of our services in this period is a good proof of the way we are helping these companies, after such a complicated period as the one we have lived," adds Sapena.

The company expects the value of the services contracted through Lleida.net to exceed 2,000 million by the end of 2021, as a consequence of the reactivation of the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fourth quarter of the year has also been, historically, the one with the highest commercial activity of the company, a forecast that is maintained for this year.

With more than 200 patents received from 63 countries internationally, the Spanish listed company has one of the strongest intellectual property portfolios in the industry.

Since its listing on the Madrid MAB (now BME Growth), approximately six years ago, the company has received an average of one patent every eleven days.

For Lleida.net, R&D, internationalization and commitment to intellectual property are pillars of its medium-term strategy.

Lleida.net is listed on the OTCQX index in New York, on Euronext Growth in Paris and on BME Growth in Madrid. For more information, please visit https://Lleida.net.

