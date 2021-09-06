Hyundai Motor Presents Carbon Neutral Commitment at IAA Mobility 2021

PR Newswire

Hyundai Motor commits to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045

Hyundai's holistic approach focuses on three pillars: clean mobility, next-generation platforms and green energy

Hyundai to stop selling internal combustion engine vehicles in Europe , starting in 2035

, starting in 2035 At IAA, Hyundai showcases concepts for upcoming BEV model, all-electric robotaxi, and artistic displays on hydrogen value chain to visitors and digital attendees

SEOUL, South Korea and MUNICH, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company today announced its commitment to become carbon neutral by 2045 at IAA Mobility 2021.

Hyundai's integrated strategy to achieve carbon neutrality rests on the following three pillars: clean mobility, next-generation platforms, and green energy. Hyundai is showcasing the full breadth of its electrified vehicle lineup and latest solutions to progress with positive energy at this year's IAA taking place from September 6 to 12 in Munich, Germany.

"Under our company's vision, Progress for Humanity, Hyundai Motor is determined to do the right thing for the world," said Jaehoon (Jay) Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company. "Climate change is an undeniable challenge that needs everyone's utmost and urgent attention. Hyundai Motor commits to become carbon neutral in its global products and operations by 2045, and we will make investments in cleaner transportation and greener energy solutions to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all."

IAA visitors can locate Hyundai Motor's booth—where the company is exhibiting BEV concepts, all-electric robotaxi model, and artistic displays on hydrogen value chain—in Hall A1, Messe Munich.

IAA Visitors can reach the event's various locations via Hyundai's Blue Lane service, offering the opportunity to experience the brand's latest clean mobility vehicles, including IONIQ 5, NEXO, Kona EV, and Elec City Fuel Cell bus.

Hyundai's demonstration at IAA is available digitally as well. The press conference video is uploaded on Hyundai Motor's Worldwide YouTube channel.

"With a new location and a live-digital hybrid format, this year's IAA is very different from previous events, and we are very happy that we are participating once again as an exhibitor," said Michael Cole, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Europe. "We are excited to be sharing our future company vision, which goes beyond automotive mobility. On top of this, we are outlining our roadmap to enable a carbon neutral society, which is imperative as the future of the planet is at stake."

For more information, please visit

https://www.hyundai.com/worldwide/en/company/newsroom.release.all

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-motor-presents-carbon-neutral-commitment-at-iaa-mobility-2021-301369620.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company