STMicroelectronics Announces Mass-Market Availability of ST4SIM GSMA-compliant eSIMs for M2M Applications

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 06, 2021
Article's Main Image


STMicroelectronics Announces Mass-Market Availability
of ST4SIM GSMA-compliant eSIMs for M2M Applications

  • GSMA-compliant industrial and automotive SIM/eSIM ICs now available at distributors
  • Comes with all the services needed to connect IoT devices to cellular networks
  • Industry-standard form-factor and chip-scale package options

Geneva, September 6, 2021 – STMicroelectronics (: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, has announced mass-market availability of its ST4SIM, eSIM (embedded SIM) ICs for Machine-to-Machine (M2M) applications through e-distribution.

ST’s industrial eSIMs provide all the services needed to connect IoT devices to cellular networks. They are ideal for applications such as machinery condition monitoring and predictive maintenance, as well as asset tracking, energy management and connected healthcare devices.
In addition, by allowing remote management of the SIM profile in accordance with the GSMA specification, these eSIMs let customers change the connectivity provider without having access to the device.

With rich built-in features and access to world-class provisioning services, our ST4SIM family delivers a convenient solution for numerous M2M applications,” said Laurent Degauque, Marketing Director, Secure Microcontroller Division, STMicroelectronics. “Mass-market availability now lets developers everywhere leverage secure and flexible cellular connectivity in more applications than ever, including independent M2M development, proof-of-concept, and prototype projects.”

ST also takes care of activation and deployment by arranging for customers to use device-onboarding and service-provisioning platforms provided by ST Authorized Partner Truphone. Using ST’s B-L462E-CELL1 Discovery kit powered by the ST4SIM, the user can also test and evaluate all product features pre-integrated in a complete ecosystem.

The ST4SIM is certified by GSMA and manufactured at ST’s GSMA SAS-UP1 accredited sites in Europe and southeast Asia. It is available in the industry-standard MFF2 5mm x 6mm DFN8 wettable flank package. The ST4SI2M0020TPIFW is now available at the eStore. Other package options are available to order, including the highly miniaturized wafer-level chip-scale package (WLCSP).

About STMicroelectronics
At ST, we are 46,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with more than 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For Press Information Contact:
Michael Markowitz
Director Technical Media Relations
STMicroelectronics
Tel: +1 781 591 0354
Email: michael.markowitz@st.com

1 Security Accreditation Scheme Universal Integrated Circuit Card Production

