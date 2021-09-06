Logo
uCloudlink Looks to Improve Data Connectivity with New Industry Partnerships in Malaysia

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HONG KONG, Sept. 6, 2021

HONG KONG, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: UCL, "uCloudlink"), the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, has joined forces with one of Malaysia's telecom rental business partners to meet users' increasing need for better data connectivity.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, users increasingly require reliable data connection services such as remote working and learning. uCloudlink's latest partership will play an important role in enabling more Malaysians to enjoy reliable and improved network coverage whether they are indoors or outdoors. Under the agreement, uCloudlink and its partner will bring uCloudlink's mobile broadband (MBB) products and services to customers across the country, allowing users to access better data connectivity services from various operators with reliable data connection.

Powered by uCloudlink's CloudSIM technology and its PaaS and SaaS platform, uCloudlink allows users to extensive access to global and local resources from mobile and fixed broadband network operators. Customers can choose the better network coverage among all available operators and enjoy a superior data connection user experience.

uCloudlink's latest partnership marks yet another milestone in its continued expansion into South-East Asia, which has seen uCloudlink team up with leading businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, and more. The company has successfully established a number of business partnerships across the region, including Shore-Access Marine Consultancy Co., Ltd. ("Shore Access"), an international communication service provider based in the Philippines; PT Harapan Karunia Makmur ("HKM") based in Jakarta; and FuXing Kitchen Equipment Inc.("FuXing"), a home appliance manufacturer in the Philippines.

uCloudlink's continues to invest in R&D to provide innovative products and services to business and users globally. In June 2021, uCloudlink released its new HyperConn™ technology solution and HyperConn™ products, which support real-time network monitoring for network optimization, smart multi-network reselection based on data analysis and intelligent SIM card resource allocation and etc.

Looking ahead, uCloudlink will continue to strengthen its PaaS and SaaS ecosystem globally and actively invest in R&D as it explores new frontiers in its quest to provide better data connectivity services for business partners and users across the globe.

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

uCloudlink is the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company's products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

Media Enquiries:

Carina Cheung
[email protected]
(852) 21806111

favicon.png?sn=CN83050&sd=2021-09-06 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ucloudlink-looks-to-improve-data-connectivity-with-new-industry-partnerships-in-malaysia-301368923.html

SOURCE UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN83050&Transmission_Id=202109060900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN83050&DateId=20210906
