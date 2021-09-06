FMW Media, Inc.'s New to The Street TV Announces its 4 TV Interviews Being Broadcasted on Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, September 06, 2021, at 10:30 PM PT and Tomorrow Night, Tuesday, September 07, 2021, at 10:30 PM PT

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street TV announces the broadcasting its national syndicated shows, Monday night, September 06, 2021 at 10:30 PM PT and Tuesday night, September 07, 2021 at 10:30 PM PT on Fox Business Network .



New to The Street’s 225th TV show airing, tonight, Monday, September 06, 2021, 10:30PM PT, on the Fox Business Network, features the following 4 Companies and their business representatives:

1). PetVivo Holdings, Inc.’s ( PETV, Financial) interview with Mr. John Lai, CEO & President.

2). GlobeX Data Ltd.’s ( SWISF, Financial) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

3). Cryptocurrency Safe Earth (CRYPTO:SAFEEARTH) ($SAFEEARTH) with Mr. Kenneth Churchill, CEO.

4). InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc.’s (OTCPINK:INND) interview with Matthew Moore, CEO.

John Lai, CEO & President, PetVivo Holdings, Inc. ( PETV, Financial) talks to New to The Street TV, airing tonight Monday, September 06, 2021, about their Company’s Kush® brand which is a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. Mr. Lai gives an update about the Company’s recent shares being up-lifted to the NASDAQ Market, and its product sales growth. Understanding pet owners’ compassion for the well-being of their pets, Mr. Lai gives viewers a passionate discussion of the Company’s mission in helping animals. He further describes an arsenal of other products for the treatment of both animal and people in pipeline development.

New to The Street TV show welcome back on tonight’s Monday, September 06, 2021, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, GlobeX Data, Ltd. ( SWISF, Financial) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT). He gives the viewers an update about the GlobeX Data’s successful capital raise of $4.8M Canadian Dollars and outlines the use of proceeds. With no debt, Alain explains the upcoming sales, marketing and advertising campaign to further the reach of the Company’s successful growth of its secure and encrypted software solutions, SekurSuite® and Sekur®. Throughout this month of September 2021, Newsmax TV will air 80 commercials about Sekur and GlobeXData during its key primetime TV shows. Further, he tells viewers about his new weekly segment on New to The Street airing on Newsmax, dedicated to internet privacy and protections. Each week, this segment updates trends and concerns in internet privacy and theft protections, and the host and guest appearances give details and solutions on combating internet privacy breaches. Always, Mr. Ghiai explains how GlobeX Data, Ltd. operates it internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws.

On tonight’s Monday, September 06, 2021, New to The Street TV show, Mr. Kenneth Churchill, CEO at Safe Earth (CRYPTO:SAFEEARTH) ($SAFEEARTH) , who talks to the viewers about SafeEarth being one of the first decentralized cryptocurrency tokens created to tackle Earth’s climate change. He explains the vision of Safe Earth which was created with the idea of changing the world through investment, acting directly through charitable donation. Mr. Churchill explains the goal set for charitable organizations (NGOs) that want to do good for this planet with funding generated by transactions made on the Ethereum blockchain with its token, SAFEEARTH .

New to the Street, welcomes on tonight’s Monday, September 06, 2021, show, Matthew Moore, CEO of InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCPINK:INND), who continues to inform viewers about the Company’s emerging and disruptive leadership in the “Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Technology” space. Mr. Moore explains his successful direct marketing strategy, helping people get the Company’s hearing aids, selling at a fraction of the cost of those sold by the major competitors. He further gives details about the lack of Medicaid and private insurance coverages or limited insurance coverages on hearing impairments aids, and how those with limited budgets can buy direct from the Company’s website , a superior quality hearing aid.

===================================================================================

New to The Street’s 226th show airing, tomorrow night, Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 10:30PM PT, on the Fox Business Network, features the following 4 Companies and their businesses representatives:

1). PetVivo Holdings, Inc.’s ( PETV, Financial) interview with Mr. John Lai, CEO & President.

2). InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc.’s (OTCPINK:INND) interview with Matthew Moore, CEO.

3). StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.’s ( SFOR, Financial) interviews with both Mr. Mark Kay, CEO and Mr. George Waller Executive Vice-President

4). GlobeX Data Ltd.’s ( SWISF, Financial) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

Back again for a second night, tomorrow, Tuesday, September 07, 2021, New to The Street TV welcomes to the show, Mr. John Lai, CEO & President, PetVivo Holdings, Inc. ( PETV, Financial). Mr. Lai gives an update about the Company’s recent shares being up-lifted to the NASDAQ Market, and the significance of the Company’s NASDAQ listing as it pertains to shareholder value. Kush® brand which is a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis in dogs and horses, Mr. Lai explains the benefits of use and sales growth. In 2020, Mr. Lai explains that pet owners on an average are willing to spend $10,000 per year on the health and wellbeing of pets, and he sees this continuing as pet owner humanize their pets. Further, he provides real life examples of before and after treatments using PETV’s products on pets.

The New to the Street TV show, welcomes back for a second night, tomorrow, Tuesday, September 07, 2021, Mr. Matthew Moore, CEO of InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCPINK:INND), who continues to inform viewers about the Company’s emerging and disruptive leadership in the “Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Technology” space. Mr. Moore explains his successful direct marketing strategy, helping people get the Company’s hearing aids, selling at a fraction of the cost of those sold by the major competitors. He further gives details about the lack of Medicaid and private insurance coverages or limited insurance coverages on hearing impairments aids, and how those with limited budgets can buy direct from the Company’s website , a superior quality hearing aid. And he provides a further discussion about their recently launch of the Self-Adjusting Hearing Aids app.

On tomorrow’s, Tuesday night, September 07, 2021, New to the Street TV interviews StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.’s ( SFOR, Financial) Mr. Mark Kay, CEO and Mr. George Waller, Executive Vice-President. Both Company’s executives talk to New to The Street TV about SFOR’s cyber security products and services that provides next-gen cyber, privacy and data protection solutions for business and home users. The interview provides updated information about the current sales and marketing strategies for the remainder of this year heading into 2022. With a focus on 4 – marketing strategies on direct-sales, both Mr. Kay and Mr. Waller expected continued growth of the Company’s GuardedID® , MobileTrust® , ProtectID® and SafeVchat Meetings products and services. During the interview, they talk about the Company’s recently launched v2.1 for secure video conferencing which combines the reliability and scalability of their secure SafeVchat Meetings product.

Also, back again for a second night, tomorrow, Tuesday, September 07, 2021, the New to The Street TV show interviews Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, GlobeX Data, Ltd ( SWISF, Financial) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT). Once again, Mr. Ghiai gives more pivotal information to viewers about their business and their plans to grow the Company. As an expert in internet security and privacy, he provides in-depth discussion of the Company’s successful growth of its secure and encrypted software solutions, SekurSuite® and Sekur® . He gives very specific and interesting dialog about keeping their clients’ business communications and data safe while utilizing Swiss Privacy Laws. Throughout this month of September 2021, Newsmax TV will air 80 commercials about GlobeX Data during its key primetime TV shows. Further, he provides viewers about his new weekly segment on New to The Street airing on Newsmax, dedicated to internet privacy and protections. Each week, this segment updates trends and concerns in internet privacy and theft protections, and the host and guest appearances give details and solutions on combating internet privacy breaches. Always, Mr. Ghiai explains how GlobeX Data, Ltd. operates it internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws. Further, he helps viewers understand the typical open platforms people use while on the internet and the risk of using these platforms with the likelihood of individuals and corporate entities being hacked; truly emphasizing the need for security practices, applications, and procedures on the internet.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. ( PETV, Financial):

PetVivo, Inc. ( PETV, Financial) is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is an emerging biomedical device company focused on the licensing and commercialization of innovative medical devices for pets, or pet therapeutics. PetVivo believes that it can leverage the investments in the human bio-materials and medical device industries to commercialize therapeutics to pets in a capital and time efficient way. PetVivo's strategy is to in-license proprietary products from human medical device companies specifically for use in pets. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than the more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals - https://petvivo.com/ .

About GlobeX Data, Ltd. ( SWISF, Financial) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT):

GlobeX Data Ltd. ( SWISF, Financial) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted e-mails, secure communications, and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology, and its own independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide – https://www.globexdata.com . Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and with non-Sekur users, through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and Sekur, send email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data's Swiss hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military grade encryption and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com ; Twitter: @globexdata.

About Safe Earth (CRYPTO:SAFEEARTH) ($SAFEEARTH):

Safe Earth (CRYPTO:SAFEEARTH) ($SAFEEARTH) has a passionate, committed, and active team operating in a growing market, both crypto and ESG based. Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance is an evaluation of a company's collective conscientiousness for social and environmental factors. Safe Earth unequivocally aims to be the leading charity crypto currency. Safe Earth has a highly relevant use case and has already established connections with major players in the charity world, expanding rapidly. Safe Earth highly values credibility, accountability and transparency, aligning themselves only to businesses and projects with similar values. There are no administration fees or operational fees deducted from a Safe Earth donation. If Safe Earth donates $100,000, that is the exact amount the donor receives. The Safe Earth community and the rest of the world can see the donation value and see that the recipient receives the same value. Utilizing decentralized blockchain technology SafeEarth’s smart contracts power tokens like when certain conditions are met. Safe Earth works to not only reward holders and charities but also to increase liquidity and value, all of which to help solve climate change problems on Earth – https://safeearthcrypto.com/ & https://twitter.com/SafeEarthETH

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCPINK:INND):

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. ( OTCPINK:INND) is a manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of FDA-Registered Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") App-Controlled Self-Adjusting Hearing Aids, App-Controlled Self-Adjusting Personal Sound Amplifiers Products, Doctor-Formulated Dietary Hearing & Tinnitus Supplements, and Assorted Ear & Hearing Health-Related Products with its mission is to improve the quality of life of the 70 million people in North America who suffer from hearing impairment and/or hearing-related issues. InnerScope with its Affordable App-Controlled Self-Adjusting Hearing Technology, combined with its innovative point of sale Hearing Screening Kiosks designed for consumers with mild-to-moderate hearing loss to purchase over-the-counter hearing aids without being seen by a hearing care professional- www.innd.com and www.NoHassleHearing.com ; Twitter: @inndstock

About Strike Force Technologies, Inc. ( SFOR, Financial):

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. ( SFOR, Financial) provides a suite of online products that helps prevent cyber theft and data breaches by protecting customers, employees and partners in real time at every vulnerable point. Our Products are: ProtectID ® : offers 2-factor "Out-of-Band" authentication across many methods and devices for protection. Methods that is preferable and low cost for delivering One Time Passwords (OTP). This approach leverages a 2nd network for entering or receiving passwords, which locks out hackers even if they have your username and password. Service is available for in-house, Cloud Service or hybrid. (Patent Nos.: 7870599 & 8,484,698 & 8,713,701). GuardedID®: a keyboard encryption and anti-keylogger that functions at the keyboard level, preventing keyloggers (viruses like Zeus, etc.) from stealing login and confidential information. This has become the #1 Consumer Threat noted by the FBI and the 2010-2013 Verizon Data Breach Reports. Three Patents for keystroke encryption, US Patents 8,566,608; 8,732,483; and 8,973,107 and two pending patents. MobileTrust® is an iPhone/iPad and Android all devices password vault that includes a strong password generator. MobileTrust also includes a Mobile Multi-Factor OTP authenticator and keystroke encryption between its virtual keyboard and secured browser, which is critical to all confidential online transactions and other features (One International Patent Pending). Our new product secure SafeVchat is a video conferencing product - https://www.strikeforcetech.com/.

About FMW Media:



FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

