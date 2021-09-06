"Home Funding" is the least considered among retirement and education, but prepared cost is highest, averagely 21.19 million JPY in Japan

PR Newswire

TOKYO, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A result of survey was announced by one stop real estate platform service "RENOSY" provided by GA technologies Co.,Ltd. (Headquarters: Minato City, Tokyo; CEO: Ryo Higuchi; Securities Code: 3491; "the Company") regarding "Financial Assets Plans & Housing" among families with annual income of more than 10million JPY with children under schooling age living in major districts of Tokyo.

According to the research, "home funding" is the least considered among "retirement fund" and "educational fund", although these funds together are said to be the 3 major funds in life in Japan. "Lack of adequate knowledge regarding this field" is the answer that has being most frequently answered as the reason. On the other hand, however, home funding costs the most among the 3 major funds when it comes to preparation. People who are planning about spending on real estate usually see it as an investment for oneself and tend to pay more attention to the market price of the real estate property itself and the timing for sell.

Along with the research result, we are looking for providing a more sophisticated service that integrates online and offline elements together for a more elaborate customer service of RENOSY. We want to make experience regarding real estate less complicated by solving all kinds of issues and concerns customer may have (*2).

[ Result Summary ]

1."Home funding" is the least considered among the 3 major funds in a person's life

2."Lack of adequate knowledge" is the most frequented given answer as a reason

3."Home funding" average preparation fund cost is 21.19 million JPY

4.People who are planning to spending on housing, tend to pay more attention to its market value as an investment and the timing for sell

Outline of the research

Research period: July 19, 2021 - July 21, 2021

Research method: Online questionnaire

Research target: families with annual income of more than 10million JPY with children under schooling age living in major districts of Tokyo. / Both male and female / Age 25 - 45 / Total 550 people

Details

1. "Home funding" is the least considered among the 3 major funds in a person's life

"Retirement", "education", "home" funds are said to be the 3 major funds in life. While more than half of the people being researched answered positively of making plans about "retirement" and "educational "funds. However, there are 27.1% answered with "No plan" when it comes to "home". Together with the people who answered with "Considered, however have not taking any initiative yet" which accounts for 40% of the total.

2. "Lack of adequate knowledge" is the most frequented given answer as a reason

The reason that has been given most frequently of why people tend to skip the planning for home funding, is because of "Lack of sufficient knowledge" which accounts for 27%, followed by "Having savings in the bank is enough for me" which is 22.3%. Other reasons such as "Already own a real estate property", "Already have a plan for housing loan", "No further plan for buying a new house" etc. are also given.

3. "Home funding" average preparation fund cost is 21.19 million JPY

When being asked about the specific amount of fund prepared for housing among people who answered positively, the number rounded up with an average of 21.19 million JPYwhich is also the highest among the 3 categories.

4. People who are planning to spending on housing, tend to pay more attention to its market value as an investment and the timing for sell

From the result of the research, people who are planning about buying a house of their own tend to view the property as an investment and showing higher interests in the price value of the property and the timing for sell compared to those who are not making any plans regarding purchasing a house.

(4-1) When being asked about "Whether if you prefer to be able to keep up with the assessment information about your owned property (*3)?" 62.5% of people who are making financial plans for housing answered, "Very much", "Do think about that" compared to 32.6% of people who do not have any plans regarding purchasing a house.

(4-2) When it comes to the question where "Are you interested in using AI to do a simulation of the assessment on the property you currently owned (*3)?" 61% of people who are making financial plans for housing answered, "Very much", "Do think about that" compared to 30.5% of people who do not have any plans regarding purchasing a house.

(4-3) While when being asked about "Are you interested in selling the property you owned(*3) with a price other than the one being calculated and suggested by AI simulation?" 40.1% of people who are making financial plans for housing answered, "Very much", "Do think about that" compared to 17.4% of people who do not have any plans regarding purchasing a house.

(*1) The so called 3 major funds in a person's life is as followed: "Home funding", "Retirement fund" and "Educational fund" (*2) Related press release: RENOSY: Checking up your property's market price by AI assessment and more on RENOSY (https://www.ga-tech.co.jp/news/10067/) (*3) Property purchased not by oneself also included

