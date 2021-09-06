GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for August 2021

PR Newswire
SÃO PAULO, Sept. 6, 2021
SÃO PAULO, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of August 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.
Highlights:
- In the domestic market, demand (RPK) for GOL's flights increased 85% and supply (ASK) increased by 83%. GOL's domestic load factor was 80.2% in August, a 0.8 p.p increase in comparison to August 2020. GOL transported 1.5 million passengers during the month, a 87% increase over August 2020.
- GOL reduced its operations in the last 10 days of the month in order to migrate its passenger service system to Sabre Systems.
- GOL did not operate regular international flights during the month.
August/21 Preliminary Traffic Figures:
Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)
Quarterly Traffic Figures(¹)
Accumulated Traffic Figures (¹)
Operating data *
Aug/21
Aug/20
% Var.
8M21
8M20
% Var.
Aug/21
LTM
Aug/20
LTM
% Var.
Total GOL
Departures
11,223
5,799
93.5%
76,495
79,321
-3.6%
121,702
169,340
-28.1%
Seats (thousand)
1,997
1,020
95.9%
13,501
13,592
-0.7%
21,449
29,569
-27.5%
ASK (million)
2,281
1,247
83.0%
15,987
15,757
1.5%
25,372
33,226
-23.6%
RPK (million)
1,829
990
84.7%
13,112
12,537
4.6%
20,701
26,766
-22.7%
Load factor
80.2%
79.4%
0.8 p.p
82.0%
79.6%
2.5 p.p
81.6%
80.6%
1.0 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
1,478
792
86.7%
10,754
10,457
2.8%
17,072
23,114
-26.1%
Domestic GOL
Departures
11,223
5,799
93.5%
76,495
74,929
2.1%
121,702
159,469
-23.7%
Seats (thousand)
1,997
1,020
95.9%
13,501
12,841
5.1%
21,449
27,875
-23.1%
ASK (million)
2,281
1,247
83.0%
15,987
13,973
14.4%
25,372
29,261
-13.3%
RPK (million)
1,829
990
84.7%
13,112
11,247
16.6%
20,701
23,845
-13.2%
Load factor
80.2%
79.4%
0.8 p.p
82.0%
80.5%
1.5 p.p
81.6%
81.5%
0.1 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
1,478
792
86.7%
10,754
9,963
7.9%
17,072
21,963
-22.3%
International GOL
Departures
0
0
N.A.
0
4,392
N.A.
0
9,871
N.A.
Seats (thousand)
0
0
N.A.
0
751
N.A.
0
1,695
N.A.
ASK (million)
0
0
N.A.
0
1,784
N.A.
0
3,965
N.A.
RPK (million)
0
0
N.A.
0
1,290
N.A.
0
2,920
N.A.
Load factor
0
0
N.A.
0
72.3%
N.A.
0
73.7%
N.A.
Pax on board (thousand)
0
0
N.A.
0
494
N.A.
0
1,151
N.A.
On-time Departures
95.6%
96.2%
-0.6 p.p
96.3%
94.0%
2.3 p.p
95.5%
92.8%
2.7 p.p
Flight Completion
99.3%
98.4%
0.9 p.p
98.7%
97.1%
1.6 p.p
98.8%
97.7%
1.2 p.p
Cargo Ton (thousand)
3.4
1.9
78.9%
25.0
27.5
-9.0%
38.5
62.5
-38.3%
* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures
About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")
GOL is Brazil's largest airline, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since its founding in 2001, it has been the airline with the lowest unit cost in Latin America, which has enabled the democratization of air transportation. The Company has a strategic alliance with Air France-KLM, in addition to making available to Customers many codeshare and interline agreements, bringing more convenience and ease of connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being First for Everyone", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest inventory of seats and the most legroom; the most complete platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best loyalty program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers parcels to various regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 15,000 highly qualified airline professionals focused on Safety, GOL's number one value, and operates a standardized fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.
