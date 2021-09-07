Logo
Omnicell Grows International Footprint with Opening of Omnicell India Software Development Center

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq:OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for health systems and pharmacies, today announced it has opened a new software development center via its India subsidiary based in Bangalore, India. Omnicell’s new center will focus on product innovations to advance the Company’s strategy to deliver the cloud-based infrastructure to support the Autonomous Pharmacy.

The software development center in Bangalore will accelerate Omnicell’s cloud strategy and its suite of cloud-based hardware, software, and technology-enabled services designed to enable healthcare providers, including hospitals, retail pharmacies, and other entities, to improve quality, reduce costs, and increase human efficiency. Migrating to a single cloud-based platform and integrating pharmacy systems will allow healthcare organizations to navigate the complexities of medication management and drive stronger, data-driven results.

The new Omnicell India software development center will be led by Ved Singh, who joins Omnicell as Vice President, Software Engineering. Ved brings more than 24 years of experience in building products across cloud-based artificial intelligence platforms, enterprise software, and mobile applications. “We are excited for the opportunity to accelerate Omnicell’s cloud strategy, delivering software to support integrated, interoperable solutions that will improve efficiencies and patient outcomes across the care continuum,” said Virad Gupta, who as Vice President of Software Applications and Cloud Platform leads the Company’s global software engineering organization. “Ved will be instrumental in delivering software services that will support the Omnicell Cloud platform, combining his experience in cloud-based product and platform development with scaling teams from the ground up.”

Omnicell is helping providers across the continuum of care realize the potential of the Autonomous Pharmacy by replacing error-prone manual processes with intelligent technology and automated workflows. Through a powerful combination of hardware, software, and technology-enabled services, delivered through a cloud platform, Omnicell’s medication management solutions help to improve quality, reduce costs, and increase human efficiency.

Visit our Recruiting+Site to learn more about opportunities to join the Bangalore-based team.

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming the pharmacy care delivery model to dramatically improve outcomes and lower costs. Through the vision of the autonomous pharmacy, a combination of automation, intelligence, and technology-enabled services, powered by a cloud data platform, Omnicell supports more efficient ways to manage medications across all care settings. Over 7,000 facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to help increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety. More than 50,000 institutional and retail pharmacies across North America and the United Kingdom leverage Omnicell's innovative medication adherence and population health solutions to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions. To learn more, visit www.omnicell.com.

OMNICELL is a registered trademark and the Omnicell logo is a trademark of Omnicell, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release relate to future plans and objectives regarding Omnicell’s products and services. These statements are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results and other events may differ significantly from those contemplated by forward-looking statements due to numerous factors that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, those described in the Risk Factors section of Omnicell’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements should be considered in light of these risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Omnicell undertakes no obligation to update such statements, whether as a result of changed circumstances, new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

OMCL-G

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210906005319r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210906005319/en/

