NewHydrogen provides additional details on its research to lower the cost of green hydrogen

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

NewHydrogen provides additional details on its research to lower the cost of green hydrogen

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Extreme weather crisis illustrates the need for accelerated clean energy adoption

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewHydrogen, Inc. (

NEWH, Financial), a developer of clean energy technologies, today provided additional details of its previously announced sponsored research program at UCLA with a goal of lowering the cost of producing green hydrogen. Producing hydrogen economically and from renewable sources is a key component of a sustainable energy future.

Proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzers are typically used when the available green electricity supply is intermittent in nature such as solar or wind. PEM electrolyzers, however, currently require high-cost catalysts that use rare earth metals such as iridium. These precious metal-based catalysts are not only expensive but also need to be replaced quite often. NewHydrogen’s focus, therefore, is to replace iridium with much more stable non-precious metal-based oxygen evolution reaction (OER) catalysts that not only cost less but also last much longer (and therefore do not need to be replaced as often).

The materials required for alkaline electrolyzers are relatively inexpensive compared to those for PEM electrolyzers. However, the alkaline electrolyzer technology is notably less efficient than that of PEM electrolyzers, thus requiring very large machinery to produce an equivalent amount of hydrogen. Anion exchange membrane (AEM) based electrolysis system attempts to combine alkaline electrolyzers’ cost savings with PEM’s performance. NewHydrogen is also developing hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) catalysts for use with AEM electrolyzers.

Extreme weather around the world is disrupting existing energy systems and reinforces the need to accelerate the timeline for a clean energy transition. CNBC’s recent report from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) showed that the change in global surface temperature from 1850-2020 is greater than any period in more than 2000 years. The catastrophic weather patterns resulting from this change have created climate instability and severe damage around the world.

Along with industry leaders, NewHydrogen attended the recent U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Hydrogen Shot Summit, DOE's first Energy Earthshots Initiative. Research sponsored by NewHydrogen aims to support the DOE goal to reduce the cost of clean hydrogen by 80% to $1 per kilogram in a decade.

“One kilogram of hydrogen has the same energy potential as a gallon of gasoline, but hydrogen has the advantage of simply turning into water vapor when used as fuel,” said Dr. David Lee, NewHydrogen’s CEO. “Research funded by NewHydrogen is focused on lowering the cost of producing hydrogen from renewable sources, creating a clean energy source that does not pollute.”

About NewHydrogen, Inc.

NewHydrogen, Inc. is focused on developing a breakthrough electrolyzer technology to lower the cost of green hydrogen production. Hydrogen is the cleanest and most abundant fuel in the universe. It is zero-emission and only produces water vapor when used. However, hydrogen does not exist in its pure form on Earth so it must be extracted. For centuries, scientists have known how to use electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen using a device called an electrolyzer. Electrolyzers installed behind a solar farm or wind farm can use renewable electricity to split water, thereby producing green hydrogen. Unfortunately, electrolyzers are expensive and rely on rare earth materials such as platinum and iridium. These very expensive materials account for nearly 50% of the cost of electrolyzers. The company’s technology is aimed at significantly reducing or replacing rare earth materials in electrolyzers with inexpensive earth-abundant materials to help usher in a green hydrogen economy that Goldman Sachs estimates will be worth $12 trillion by 2050.

To learn more about the company, please visit https://www.NewHydrogen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, the impact of public health epidemics on the global economy and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investor Relations Contact:
Tom Becker
NewHydrogen, Inc.
[email protected]
(877) 904-3733

ti?nf=ODMyMDgzNiM0MzkwOTE5IzIwODQxMzc=
NewHydrogen-Inc-.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment