NewAge Inc. and Kwikclick Sign Exclusive Agreement to Expand Affiliate Marketing Opportunities for Influencers and Brand Partners

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

NewAge Inc. and Kwikclick Sign Exclusive Agreement to Expand Affiliate Marketing Opportunities for Influencers and Brand Partners

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

DENVER, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAge, Inc. ( NBEV), the Colorado-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) organic and healthy products company, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive agreement with the social selling technology firm, Kwikclick, to launch the latest affiliate marketing platform and to collaborate on transforming the traditional influencer and social selling influencer model.

Kwikclick is a revolutionary affiliate marketing platform, curated marketplace, and leading-edge e-commerce technology that allows influencers to share in the revenues and profits of a brand vs. the traditional influencer model of pay per click or post. Kwikclick has more than 20 patents pending on its proprietary technology that allows users to sell any brand at traditional retail prices and to earn a percentage of the traditional retail markup in perpetuity from the links and their sharing/influencing/recommending of a particular brand.

Kwikclick transforms buyers of traditional retail products and household brand names into influencers and social sellers to earn income from their recommendations through an easy-to-use, intuitive sales platform. This latest technology allows influencers from nano to micro to macro to engage in affiliate marketing in a way that’s never before been possible. Kwikclick will offer a curated portfolio of healthy and other products that are everyday consumer must-haves. Not only is this a benefit for consumers, but it is a tremendous benefit for brand owners to have their products stand out from the crowd.

The partnership with NewAge benefits brand owners by providing access to NewAge’s global distribution system and aggregated exclusive influencer base of more than 400,000 people already. So a brand owner that may have sold in traditional retail outlets historically can now get access to more than 400,000 new points of distribution, and that’s before any of the NewAge Brand Partners share it with their networks that range from a few hundred people to hundreds of thousands.

Fred Cooper, Chief Executive Officer at Kwikclick and Board of Directors member at NewAge, commented, “We believe Kwikclick is incredibly unique and disruptive for the consumer goods industry. We seamlessly open up global e-commerce distribution for traditional retail brands. For the first time, influencers are provided a piece of the pie for their reach, and direct sellers and network marketers are afforded a new earnings stream on household brand names that are neither competitive nor cannibalistic to their existing businesses.”

NewAge has signed an exclusive agreement with Kwikclick to bring the new platform to market and to make it available to all of their Brand Partner influencers across their existing 75 country base. NewAge’s Brand Partners will attract additional consumers into their businesses, expand their product portfolios with household brand names, and add to their online retailing income.

Brent Willis, Chief Executive Officer for NewAge, mentioned, “We have the objective of becoming the world’s leading social selling and distribution company, and the launch of Kwikclick is a major step forward in fulfilling that commitment. Our Brand Partners are incredibly excited about the opportunity, as are all of the traditional influencers, and especially the brand owners with whom we have connected. Coming from traditional consumer goods and recognizing all the increasing negative economics in the traditional retail business model, we are acutely aware of the challenges brands face in gaining profitable distribution. We can now solve that challenge for brands big and small and provide a tremendous incremental earnings stream for our Brand Partners at the same time.”

About NewAge, Inc. ( NBEV)
NewAge is a purpose-driven firm intending to make a difference for consumers around the world with healthy products. Colorado-based NewAge commercializes a portfolio of organic and healthy products worldwide through primarily a direct-to-consumer (D2C) distribution system. The Company competes in three major category platforms including health and wellness, healthy appearance, and nutritional performance and leads a network of more than 400,000 exclusive independent distributors and Brand Partners around the world.

More information can be found at the Company’s website at www.NewAge.com.

Safe Harbor Disclosure
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made under the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, and financial condition, including statements related to operating margins, the acquisitions and integrations of ARIIX and Aliven and cost synergies and operational efficiencies related thereto, the acquisition of additional businesses, the impact of the coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic, and plans for Company growth. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. NewAge competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and risk factors, including those disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, might affect the Company's operations. Unless required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

For investor inquiries about NewAge please contact:

NewAge Investor Relations:

Mindy Eardley
Director, Public and Investor Relations
Tel: 1-801-573-4818
[email protected]


ti?nf=ODMyMTA2NCM0MzkxNjQxIzIwOTE0Nzg=
NewAge-Inc-.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment