Cidara Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. ( CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting compounds designed to transform the standard of care for prevention and treatment of serious diseases, today announced that Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences: the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference and Cantor Global Healthcare Conference.
H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Cidara’s presentation will be available on-demand beginning at 7:00 AM Eastern Time on Monday, September 13, 2021.
|Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
|Date:
|Tuesday, September 28, 2021
|Time:
|10:40 AM Eastern Time
The H.C. Wainwright and Cantor presentations will be available in the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.cidara.com.
About Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara is developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections. The Company’s portfolio is comprised of its lead antifungal candidate, rezafungin, in addition to AVCs for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral diseases from Cidara’s proprietary Cloudbreak® antiviral platform. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.
INVESTOR CONTACT:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors
(212) 915-2578
[email protected]
MEDIA CONTACT:
Patrick Bursey
LifeSci Communications
(203) 430-9545
[email protected]
