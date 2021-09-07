Logo
University of Denver Selects BIO-key's PortalGuard Identity and Access Mangement (IAM) Platform for Secure, Frictionless Portal and Application Access

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

DENVER and WALL, N.J., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. ( BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB), today announced the University of Denver (DU) has selected BIO-key's PortalGuard® IAM platform to enhance access security to their portal and applications. DU, a private research university serving about 12,000 graduate and undergraduate students, is adopting PortalGuard to provide a unified approach to enterprise security and frictionless access to their portal and applications for the entire university community.

PortalGuard, one of the leading identity platforms, supports a variety of security policies in the most frictionless manner possible. DU chose PortalGuard to manage and consolidate multiple security vendor solutions based on its agility, flexibility, time to value, and scalability. PortalGuard also meets DU’s requirement for Single Sign-On (SSO) protocols to support a planned campus portal migration and to provide a consistent application access experience with integrated self-service capabilities.

"We are proud to add the University of Denver, the oldest private research university in the Rocky Mountain Region, to our customer community. We view this as a seminal relationship that further validates our value to higher education institutions in the region and across the country," said Mark Cochran, President of BIO-key - PortalGuard. "Our education customers require flexible and cost-effective enterprise-grade access security for critical operations and remote access, as well as to address cybersecurity insurance compliance requirements."

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.bio-key.com)
BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions. Its PortalGuard IAM solution provides secure, convenient access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions as well as customized enterprise and cloud solutions.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement
All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, factors set forth under the caption see "Risk Factors'' in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Engage with BIO-key:
Facebook – Corporate: https://www.facebook.com/BIOkeyInternational/
LinkedIn – Corporate: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bio-key-international
Twitter – Corporate: @BIOkeyIntl
Twitter – Investors: @BIO_keyIR
StockTwits: BIO_keyIR

BIO-key Media Contact:
Erin Knapp
Matter Communications
[email protected]
914-260-3158

Investor Contacts:
William Jones, David Collins
Catalyst IR
[email protected]
212-924-9800

