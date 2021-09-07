Logo
Ovid Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. ( OVID), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing medicines that transform the lives of people with neurological diseases, today announced that management will present in a virtual format at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference. The presentation will be made available for on-demand viewing on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. EDT.

A webcast of the virtual presentation will be available on the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at investors.ovidrx.com.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company using its BoldMedicine® approach to develop medicines that transform the lives of patients with neurological disorders. Ovid seeks to couple deep CNS experience with emerging advances in genetics and the pathways of the brain to build a leading, next-generation neuroscience pipeline. Ovid’s current pipeline programs include: OV329, a small molecule GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for seizures associated with Tuberous Sclerosis Complex and Infantile Spasms; OV882, a short hairpin RNA therapy approach for Angelman syndrome; OV815, a genetic therapy approach for KIF1A associated neurological disorders; and other non-disclosed research targets. Additionally, Ovid maintains a significant financial interest in the future regulatory development and potential commercialization of soticlestat, which Takeda is responsible for advancing globally. Two Phase 3 trials for soticlestat in Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome are expected to begin in 2021. For more information on Ovid, please visit www.ovidrx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain “forward-looking statements,” including, without limitation, statements regarding the development of Ovid’s product candidate pipeline and the clinical development of soticlestat. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “will,” “appears,” “believes” and “expects.” Forward-looking statements are based on Ovid’s current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, uncertainties in the development and regulatory approval processes. Additional risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in Ovid’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the caption “Risk Factors.” Such risks may be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on Ovid’s business and the global economy. Ovid assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

Contacts

Investors and Media:
Meg Alexander
Ovid Therapeutics Inc.
Investor Relations & Public Relations
917-943-6681
[email protected]

OR

Investors:
Argot Partners
Dawn Schottlandt
212-600-1902
[email protected]

Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
[email protected]

