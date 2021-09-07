Protara Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protara Therapeutics, Inc. ( TARA), a clinical-stage company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced that management will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference being held virtually on September 13-15, 2021.



The prerecorded presentation will become available on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00am ET and can be accessed by visiting the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website: https://ir.protaratx.com. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Protara Therapeutics, Inc.

Protara is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with cancer and rare diseases with limited treatment options. Protara’s portfolio includes its lead program, TARA-002, an investigational cell-based therapy being developed for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations, and IV Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure-associated liver disease. For more information, visit www.protaratx.com.

