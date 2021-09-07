Evelo Biosciences Appoints Iain McInnes, M.B.Ch.B, Ph.D, to Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. ( EVLO, Financial), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new modality of orally delivered medicines, today announced the appointment of Iain McInnes, M.B.Ch.B, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors.



“We are pleased to welcome Iain, a world-renowned leader in rheumatology and clinical immunology, to our Board of Directors,” said Simba Gill, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Evelo. “Over the course of his career, Iain has played an instrumental role in developing new treatments for inflammatory diseases, leading research efforts to understand the key cellular and molecular pathways that drive these conditions, and participating in numerous clinical trials of novel biologic agents. His breadth of expertise will be critical as we progress our product portfolio in inflammatory diseases, advancing EDP1815 and EDP1867 through clinical development in psoriasis and atopic dermatitis and, ultimately, expanding into the many other related indications where inflammation is the underlying driver, and where we believe our novel platform of SINTAX™ medicines can deliver transformative benefit.”

Professor McInnes is a leader in the fields of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis research, with extensive experience conducting research and leading clinical trials and research programs on an international scale. He currently serves as the Vice Principal and Head of College to the College of Medical, Veterinary and Life Sciences, Muirhead Professor of Medicine, and Honorary Consultant Rheumatologist at the University of Glasgow in Scotland. Professor McInnes is the editor-in-chief for Considerations in Medicine and an associate editor for Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases at the BMJ, one of the top-five most cited general medical journals. In addition, he is immediate Past President of the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR), Chair of the Steering Committee for the Cytokine Signaling Forum, Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh, and Fellow of the Academy of Medical Sciences. Professor McInnes holds his Ph.D., M.B.Ch.B. and B.Sc., all from the University of Glasgow. Professor McInnes is the recipient of several prestigious prizes in recognition of his work, including the Sir James Black Medal of the Royal Society of Edinburgh in 2017, the Heberden Medal of the British Society for Rheumatology in 2018, and the Carol-Nachman Prize for Rheumatology, Germany (the highest international award in rheumatology) in 2019. He was awarded a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to medicine by Her Majesty the Queen in 2019.

“Based on Evelo’s clinical and preclinical data to-date, these product candidates have the potential to revolutionize the treatment of inflammatory diseases, with the goal of offering patients new options that control systemic inflammation and immunity, while also being safe, well-tolerated, and convenient to administer,” said Professor McInnes. “I am very pleased to join the Evelo Board to support and help guide this highly innovative team to deliver the promise of SINTAX medicines to people around the world.”

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing orally delivered product candidates that are designed to act on the small intestinal axis, SINTAX™, with systemic therapeutic effects. SINTAX plays a central role in governing the immune, metabolic, and neurological systems. The Company’s first product candidates are pharmaceutical preparations of single strains of microbes selected for their potential to offer defined pharmacological properties. Evelo’s therapies have the potential to be effective, safe, and affordable medicines to improve the lives of people with inflammatory diseases and cancer.

Evelo currently has four product candidates in development: EDP1815, EDP1867, and EDP2939 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and EDP1908 for the treatment of cancer. Evelo is advancing additional product candidates in other disease areas.

For more information, please visit www.evelobio.com and engage with Evelo on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements concerning the development of our product candidates and the promise and potential impact of our product candidates.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations, including our preclinical studies and clinical trials, and the continuity of our business;that we have incurred significant losses, are not currently profitable and may never become profitable; our need for additional funding; our limited operating history; our unproven approach to therapeutic intervention; the lengthy, expensive, and uncertain process of clinical drug development, including potential delays in regulatory approval; our reliance on third parties and collaborators to expand our microbial library, conduct our clinical trials, manufacture our product candidates, and develop and commercialize our product candidates, if approved; our lack of experience in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing our product candidates; failure to compete successfully against other drug companies; issues with the protection of our proprietary technology and the confidentiality of our trade secrets; potential lawsuits for, or claims of, infringement of third-party intellectual property or challenges to the ownership of our intellectual property; our patents being found invalid or unenforceable; risks associated with international operations; our ability to retain key personnel and to manage our growth; the potential volatility of our common stock; our management and principal stockholders having the ability to control or significantly influence our business; costs and resources of operating as a public company; unfavorable or no analyst research or reports; and securities class action litigation against us.

These and other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and our other reports filed with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contacts

Investors:

Kendra Sweeney, 239-877-7474

[email protected]

Media:

Jessica Cotrone, 978-760-5622

[email protected]