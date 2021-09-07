Hughes Selected by Eutelsat to Power New EUTELSAT KONNECT VHTS

PR Newswire

GERMANTOWN, Md., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years, today announced that Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) selected the Hughes JUPITER™ System Series 3 to enable services on the new EUTELSAT KONNECT VHTS (Very High-Throughput Satellite). Currently under construction and expected to launch in 2022, KONNECT VHTS will provide fixed broadband and mobility connectivity across Europe. Under the agreement, Hughes will design, manufacture and deliver JUPITER System gateways, end-user terminals and a network management system that support the EUTELSAT KONNECT VHTS payload and enable powerful digital reconfiguration with narrow frequency granularity for extensive flexibility.

"EUTELSAT KONNECT VHTS contains the most powerful on-board digital processor ever put into orbit, necessitating a ground system of equal caliber to make the best use of its capacity," said Pascal Homsy, chief technology officer of Eutelsat. "The JUPITER System is the natural choice for EUTELSAT KONNECT VHTS, as it is proven to support multi-service networks with flexibility, reliability and efficiency."



"We are proud that Eutelsat, a leading provider of multi-service satellite solutions, has selected Hughes, once again, to power its next-generation satellite," said Ramesh Ramaswamy, executive vice president and general manager, International division at Hughes. "The de facto standard in the industry, the JUPITER System connects the new possible – enabling partners like Eutelsat to utilize capacity efficiently to meet the growing demand for fixed and mobile broadband services."

Series 3 is the latest iteration of the JUPITER System, designed to support the industry's most advanced satellites, such as EUTELSAT KONNECT VHTS, that feature flexible payloads, sophisticated channelizers and Q- and V-band feeder beams. With a centralized network architecture utilizing powerful and highly virtualized data centers, high-density gateways and artificial intelligence, the system automatically manages weather and network traffic impacts to optimize the network and deliver fast speeds to end users. Utilizing a virtual pool of modem and IP processing resources, the system supports dynamic reconfiguration of gateways and data centers to meet demand, almost instantly. Advanced software defined networking (SDN) technologies immediately synchronize the dynamic reconfiguration of gateway connections.

This latest agreement follows the successful completion by Hughes of the ground system for the EUTELSAT KONNECT satellite, which entered service in November of 2020 and utilizes JUPITER System gateways and user terminals to enable high speed satellite broadband.

For more information about how the Hughes JUPITER System connects the new possible, visit the website.

Hughes at SATELLITE 2021 Realizing the Connected Future

Hughes will exhibit at SATELLITE 2021 September 7-10 at the Gaylord National Convention Center in National Harbor, MD, showcasing how consumers, businesses, governments and communities around the world benefit from the connected experiences enabled by a half century of Hughes innovation. See Hughes executives at SATELLITE 2021 for unique perspectives on the latest technologies and solutions that provide essential connectivity around the world – including Community Wi-Fi Hotspots and cellular backhaul over satellite; aero and maritime connectivity; military SATCOM; and the latest in multi-orbit solutions, multi-service networks and multi-transport technologies. For further information, visit hughes.com/sat21.

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship Internet service, HughesNet®, connects more than 1.5 million subscribers across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers Internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, in-flight service providers, mobile network operators and military customers. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports nearly 500,000 enterprise sites with its HughesON™ portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. Headquartered in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes is owned by EchoStar. To learn more, visit www.hughes.com or follow HughesConnects on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit www.echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

About Eutelsat

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,200 men and women from 50 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

Eutelsat Communications is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com.

