Leading Advisory Firm ISG Recognizes Unisys as Leader in Cybersecurity in the U.S., Australia and Brazil

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Unisys cited for ability to provide comprehensive and innovative protection against cyber threats, strength of strategic partnerships

PR Newswire

BLUE BELL, Pa., Sept. 7, 2021

BLUE BELL, Pa., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that leading global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) has recognized the company as a global leader in cybersecurity solutions.

The ISG Provider Lens™ "Cybersecurity – Solutions and Services 2021" Report evaluates the relative capabilities of more than 25 software vendors/service providers, based on a multi-phased research and analysis process, and positions these providers within different quadrants based on their ability to provide support across a range of cybersecurity solutions and services. In each quadrant, providers are categorized as being Leaders, Product Challengers, Contenders or Market Challengers.

In the U.S. report, ISG ranks Unisys as a "Leader" in two of the quadrants evaluated:

  • Managed Security Services (Mid-Market): Includes the operations and management of IT security infrastructures for one or several clients by a security operations center (SOC). These services include security monitoring, behavior analysis, unauthorized access detection, advisory on prevention measures, penetration testing, antivirus operations and all other operating services to provide ongoing, real-time protection. Leaders in this quadrant can handle the entire security incident lifecycle, starting from identification to resolution.
  • Technical Security Services (TSS): Includes integration, maintenance and support for IT security products or solutions. TSS addresses all security products, including anti-virus, cloud and data center security, identity access management, network security, endpoint security and unified threat management.

According to the U.S. report, Unisys "provides comprehensive cyber defense protection with actionable steps based on next-generation technologies and the latest security solutions to protect enterprises against emerging threats." The report further spotlights Unisys' strong partner network, noting that "as a security integrator, Unisys implements a variety of partner technologies. This is part of its value proposition of providing a one-stop shop for requirements ranging from consulting and remediation to management. The ability to integrate a variety of vendor solutions to address client needs is critical for providing a holistic solution and close any gaps determined through risk analysis."

In addition to the U.S. report, ISG issued versions of The ISG Provider Lens™ "Cybersecurity – Solutions and Services 2021" Report for Australia and Brazil. Unisys was named a leader in the "Managed Security Services" quadrant across both reports.

"ISG is one of the premier global technology research and advisory firms, and we are honored by their recognition of our cybersecurity solutions," said Gene Chao, senior vice president and general manager, Enterprise Computing Solutions, Unisys. "As emerging threats like ransomware dominate the headlines and pose a growing risk for organizations the world over, Unisys' commitment to providing secure, integrated and automated solutions – leveraging technologies such as Unisys Stealth® – not only helps our clients transform their business processes, it also gives them the tools needed to protect themselves and their customers each and every day."

Read ISG's announcements about the reports for Australia, Brazil and the U.S. To learn more about this research and why ISG recognizes Unisys as a Leader, click here.

About Unisys
Unisys is a global IT solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions, business process solutions and cybersecurity solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the commercial, financial services and government markets, visit www.unisys.com.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

RELEASE NO.: 0907/9846

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

UIS-C

favicon.png?sn=PH92311&sd=2021-09-07 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-advisory-firm-isg-recognizes-unisys-as-leader-in-cybersecurity-in-the-us-australia-and-brazil-301368470.html

SOURCE Unisys Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH92311&Transmission_Id=202109070758PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH92311&DateId=20210907
