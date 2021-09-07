Logo
Inhibikase Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Sept. 7, 2021

ATLANTA, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) (Inhibikase), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics to modify the course of Parkinson's disease and related disorders inside and outside of the brain, today announced that Dr. Milton Werner, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Inhibikase, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, being held from September 13-15, 2021. Details for the presentation are below.

IKT_Logo_Logo.jpg

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: Monday, September 13, 2021
Time: 7:00am ET

A webcast of the presentation will be available for on-demand viewing under "News & Events" in the Investors section of the Company's website, www.inhibikase.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the event.

About Inhibikase (www.inhibikase.com)
Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Inhibikase's multi-therapeutic pipeline focuses on neurodegeneration and its lead program IkT-148009, an Abelson Tyrosine Kinase (c-Abl) inhibitor, targets the treatment of Parkinson's disease inside and outside the brain. Inhibikase has completed its Phase 1 studies evaluating the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of IkT-148009 in older and healthy subjects and has commenced a Phase 1b study in Parkinson's patients. Its multi-therapeutic pipeline is pursuing Parkinson's-related disorders of the brain and GI tract, orphan indications related to Parkinson's disease such as Multiple System Atrophy, or MSA, and drug delivery technologies for kinase inhibitors such as IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anticancer agent Imatinib that the Company believes will provide a better patient experience with fewer on-dosing side-effects. The Company's RAMPTM medicinal chemistry program has identified a number of follow-on compounds to IkT-148009 to be applied to other cognitive and motor function diseases of the brain. Inhibikase is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with offices in Boston, Massachusetts.

Social Media Disclaimer
Investors and others should note that we announce material financial information to our investors using our investor relations website, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The company intends to also use Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube as a means of disclosing information about the company, its services and other matters and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," "plans," or similar expressions or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Inhibikase's current expectations and assumptions. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause Inhibikase's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in Inhibikase's filings with the SEC, including its registration statement on Form S-1, as amended (File No. 333-240036), including under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Inhibikase undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

favicon.png?sn=CL95287&sd=2021-09-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inhibikase-therapeutics-to-present-at-upcoming-hc-wainwright-23rd-annual-global-investment-conference-301368808.html

SOURCE Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL95287&Transmission_Id=202109070800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL95287&DateId=20210907
