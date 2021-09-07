Viracta Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

PR Newswire
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 7, 2021
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRX), a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies, todayannounced that company management will present and be available for virtual one-on-one meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, September 13 – 15, 2021, the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit, September 20 – 23, 2021, and the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, September 27 – 30, 2021.
Details on the presentations can be found below.
H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Presentation Date:
Corporate presentation will be available on-demand to conference
Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Presentation Date:
September 21, 2021
Presentation Time:
4:35 PM ET
Format:
Corporate presentation
Webcast Link:
2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
Presentation Date:
September 30, 2021
Presentation Time:
8:40 AM ET
Format:
Corporate presentation
A replay of the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit presentation will be available on the "Events and Webcasts" section of the Viracta website at https://viracta.investorroom.com/events-and-webcasts.
About Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.
Viracta is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. Viracta's proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, is currently being evaluated in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy in two Phase 2 clinical trials for EBV-positive lymphoma. Viracta is also pursuing application of its inducible synthetic lethality approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma, and other virus-related cancers.
For additional information please visit www.viracta.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
Company Contact:
Joyce Allaire
Dan Chevallard
LifeSci Advisors
Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer
(212) 915-2569
(858) 771-4193
