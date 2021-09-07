Logo
Curaleaf Announces September Investor Community Conference and Event Participation

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Sept. 7, 2021

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that members of Curaleaf's executive management team will be participating in the following investor community conferences and events during September 2021.

  • Beacon Securities Virtual Cannabis Conference
    September 9, 2021
    Joseph Lusardi, Executive Vice Chairman of Curaleaf, will be participating in a fireside chat with Mario Maruzzo, CFA, Managing Director, Head of Investment Banking at Beacon Securities, from 11:00am11:30am ET.
    Curaleaf management will also be hosting investor one-on-one and group meetings.
  • Needham 2nd Virtual Cannabis Conference
    September 14, 2021
    Joe Bayern, CEO of Curaleaf, will be participating in a fireside chat with Matt McGinley,Needham Equity Analyst, from 3:00pm3:40pm ET.
    Curaleaf management will also be hosting investor one-on-one and group meetings.
  • BTIG Inaugural Cannabis Conference
    September 29, 2021
    Boris Jordan, Executive Chairman of Curaleaf, will be participating in a fireside chat with Camilo Lyon, BTIG Equity Analyst, from 8:50am9:35am ET. Note, BTIG hosted events are intended for prospective and existing BTIG clients only. To listen to the live event, please contact your BTIG representative with interest.
    Curaleaf management will also be hosting investor one-on-one and group meetings.

For more information regarding upcoming Curaleaf financial community conference and event participation as well as details to access the webcasts please visit Curaleaf's IR website at https://ir.curaleaf.com/events.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 109 dispensaries, 22 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 5,000 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Carlos Madrazo, SVP, Investor Relations and Capital Markets
[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Tracy Brady, VP Corporate Communications
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NE97036&sd=2021-09-07 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curaleaf-announces-september-investor-community-conference-and-event-participation-301369826.html

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

