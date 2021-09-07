Trulieve Announces September 2021 Investor Conference Participation

PR Newswire

TALLAHASSEE, FL, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced that CEO Kim Rivers will be participating in various investor conferences in September.

Beacon Securities Virtual Cannabis Conference, September 9, 2021 : Ms. Rivers will participate in a fireside chat at 1:00 p.m. ET and one-on-one meetings.

Ms. Rivers will participate in a fireside chat at 3:45 p.m. ET and one-on-one meetings. BTIG Virtual Inaugural Cannabis Conference, September 29, 2021 : Ms. Rivers will participate in a fireside chat at 1:05 p.m. ET and one-on-one meetings.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company in the U.S. and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also holds licenses to operate in California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and West Virginia. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

