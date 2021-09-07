KORE Selected by Award-Winning EV Charging Company in UK to Provide IoT Services to Charging Stations

PR Newswire

ATLANTA and LONDON, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE, a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and worldwide IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service (IoT CaaS), today announced that Car Charged UK, an award-winning Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station company with access to 65,000 charging points, has selected KORE as its IoT partner-of-choice.

"IoT is playing a critical role in building the infrastructure that can speed up more electrical vehicles on the road."

According to new research from Berg Insight, "the total number of dedicated charging points in Europe is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33 percent from 2.3 million in 2020 to 9.7 million by 2025."

Great growth potential naturally comes with its own challenges. Car Charged UK selected KORE to help it solve one of the most significant technical challenges holding back the rapid expansion and adoption of electric vehicles – reliable connectivity for charging stations, especially given the vast complexities across the different cellular networks and other technologies required. In dense, urban areas like London, it is difficult for cellular signals to penetrate the places where electric vehicle owners are parking and charging their cars, which tends to be mostly in underground carparks and basements typically built with thick cement and steel.

"The wireless race is on in the electric vehicle industry," said KORE President and CEO Romil Bahl. "The promise of electric vehicles is strong, but it's still messy to make the vision a reality, especially in major cities. KORE is delighted to help enable this industry in another IoT-for-Good use case, given the significant effect that electrical vehicles can have on reducing greenhouse gases. IoT is playing a critical role in building out the infrastructure that can speed up more electrical vehicles rolling on the road."

A quality cellular signal is critical to electric vehicle charging stations because that is how data is read, captured, and transported back to electric vehicle charging companies. And that data is gold. Data being thrown off the charging stations is used for customer support, billing, and predictive maintenance of the charging units.

Wireless communications are critical for the future of the electric vehicle car sector. Car Charged UK is one of the first companies deep into the proof-of-concept stage of deploying wireless charging stations in London. Wireless communications also solve another problem: ergonomics. With wireless connectivity, charging stations can be placed out of sight in neighborhoods.

Lionel Mathia, Founder and Managing Director of Car Charged UK, said, "pivoting car charging stations to wireless technology will enable the UK's estimated 8 million electric cars owners without off-street parking to access more charging points nearer they home, to charge fairly, safely and with no visual impact, which will have a substantial effect on turning the tide of climate change."

The KORE multi-faceted approach is providing a solution that includes best-in-class hardware (including routers and antennas) that drives high reliability 'smart roaming' technology and multi-network, resilient connectivity to provide best possible coverage in all locations. Having the ability to connect to 2G, 3G and 4G across all network operators means there is a statistically much higher chance of a connection even in the most inclement radio network conditions.

Another often overlooked solution to getting cellular into hard-to-reach places is the ability to send SMS messages to the active equipment to diagnose problems and given the ability to fix them remotely. Even the best designed systems will have glitches occasionally and the ability to resolve with an SMS instead of a site visit can have a very beneficial impact on the operators' operating costs.

The future of electrical charge points is now. Car Charged UK is helping clients explore charging infrastructure, charging management, automotive and new mobility, and visionary concepts for the future of EV charging. They know that the right formula and planning from the outset are important including selection of key product & technology; they can offer open protocol hardware, Car Charged UK Network Platform and software carefully selected for its best performance and a leader in the current market – Including V2G, Wireless (WPT) technology and hardware.

It is the Car Charged UK's global approach to become a UK brand recognized for its quality, sustainability, positive impact, and charge toward a greener future and KORE is the team partnering to provide sustainable EV infrastructure for the commercial customers operating destination, large workplaces, homes and residential on street parking and more.

About KORE

KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit www.korewireless.com .

About Car Charged UK

Car Charged UK is a leading electric vehicle charging station company with access to 65,000 charging points across EMEA. Its global approach encompasses all aspects of experience and operation which makes the company the complete EV charging package.

KORE Investor and Media Contact:

Jean Creech Avent

KORE

Vice President, Investor Relations and Public Relations

Phone: +1 843-986-8229

Email: [email protected]



Car Charged UK Media Contact

Steve Wright

Head of Operations

[email protected]



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics and projections of market opportunity and expectations. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of CTAC or KORE's management. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor or other person as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of CTAC and/or KORE. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including general economic, financial, legal, political, and business conditions and changes in domestic and foreign markets; the potential effects of COVID-19; risks related to the rollout of KORE's business and the timing of expected business milestones; changes in the assumptions underlying KORE's expectations regarding its future business; the effects of competition on KORE's future business; and the outcome of judicial proceedings to which KORE is, or may become a party. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that KORE presently does not know or that KORE currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect KORE's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. KORE and CTAC anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause these assessments to change. However, while KORE and/or CTAC may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, each of KORE and CTAC specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing KORE's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kore-selected-by-award-winning-ev-charging-company-in-uk-to-provide-iot-services-to-charging-stations-301370154.html

SOURCE KORE Wireless